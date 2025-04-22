Residential complex New complex of villas with gardens and swimming pools, 5 minutes away from an international school, Phuket, Thailand

We offer villas with swimming pools, gardens, parking spaces.
The residence features a kids' playground, a garden, an event area, a mini golf course, a tennis court.
Arcadia is more than just the continuation of a successful first phase—it is a rare opportunity with significant appreciation potential. As part of an already well-established community, Arcadia residents will enjoy the full range of first-phase amenities, from leisure facilities to convenient commercial services, all within easy reach. This community, where nature and modern living blend harmoniously.
Completion - 4th quarter of 2025.Facilities and equipment in the house