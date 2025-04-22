  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New complex of villas with gardens and swimming pools, 5 minutes away from an international school, Phuket, Thailand

Thalang, Thailand
$744,974
Media Media
ID: 22433
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2400017
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang

About the complex

We offer villas with swimming pools, gardens, parking spaces.

The residence features a kids' playground, a garden, an event area, a mini golf course, a tennis court.

Arcadia is more than just the continuation of a successful first phase—it is a rare opportunity with significant appreciation potential. As part of an already well-established community, Arcadia residents will enjoy the full range of first-phase amenities, from leisure facilities to convenient commercial services, all within easy reach. This community, where nature and modern living blend harmoniously.

Completion - 4th quarter of 2025.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Air conditioning
  • Kitchen
  • Wardrobe
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • School - 5 minutes
  • Water park - 6 minutes
  • Bang Tao Beach - 15 minutes
  • Golf club - 15 minutes
  • Local market - 1 minute walk
  • Hospital - 12 minutes
  • Phuket International Airport - 25 minutes

Location on the map

Thalang, Thailand

