Terraced Villas for sale in Mueang Phuket, Thailand

182 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 335 m²
The villa is beautiful with a swimming pool inside the plot. Only 5 minutes from the beach, …
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Area 748 m²
At the foot of the majestic Royal Villa, your private 23M yacht berth beckons. You are only …
Villa 1 bedroom in Ko Kaeo, Thailand
Villa 1 bedroom
Ko Kaeo, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
These are two individual “bungalow” villas. Located in Coconut Island is a very quiet and pe…
Villa 4 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 489 m²
Where Luxury Meets Panoramic Perfection Perched on the enchanting landscape of Phuket, the K…
Villa 2 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 54 m²
Better than a villa in Phuket is only four two-bedroom houses with a sharing swimming pool. …
Villa 3 bedrooms in Wichit, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Wichit, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Perched above Ao Yon Bay, this three-bedroom retreat рщгыу blends modern luxury with tropica…
Villa 4 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 660 m²
This 4-bedroom seaview villa brings a refined lifestyle to the heart of Karon Beach. Designe…
Villa 8 bedrooms in Chalong, Thailand
Villa 8 bedrooms
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 8
Luxury villa for sale located in the Chalong area. This is a great investment in your future…
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 310 m²
Beach-front contemporary villa with direct access to Friendship beach in Rawai, Phuket. Trop…
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 380 m²
This House is located in quiet area near to Rawai and Nai Harn.5mins to Nai harn beach.Total…
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Welcome to еру Villa, nestled within the charming complex in Rawai, just a stone's throw awa…
Villa in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Villa
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Area 650 m²
This 3 bedrooms house is located in Phuket town, in Soi Thorraneethong, about 500 meters fro…
Villa 4 bedrooms in Chalong, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 369 m²
Experience the epitome of luxury living in this brand-new, three-storey pool villa, perfectl…
Villa 5 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 530 m²
A rare chance to own a high-end villa in one of Phuket’s most established residential neighb…
Villa 4 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 280 m²
A 4-bedroom contemporary-style villa with a private pool is located on a hillside with breat…
Villa 5 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 380 m²
This villa is located in the safe family development, located close to Rawai beachfront, wit…
Villa 3 bedrooms in Wichit, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Wichit, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
OverviewThis Bali-style, two-story townhome project is situated on Thepanusorn Road, offerin…
Villa 4 bedrooms in Chalong, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 640 m²
A beautifully designed modern-style pool villa offering privacy, comfort, and high-end featu…
Villa 3 bedrooms in Chalong, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 207 m²
This modern villa represents the perfect mixture of comfort and style, with spacious living …
Villa 4 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 294 m²
The interior of this beautiful villa features good-looking furniture and accessories, which …
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 315 m²
A beautifully designed villa in Rawai, offering privacy, comfort, and modern amenities. With…
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 157 m²
This fabulous villa with 3 bedrooms is being built in Rawai. This project has turned the ide…
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
Discover a haven of sophistication and tranquility in the prestigious southern region of the…
Villa 6 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 6 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Area 1 100 m²
A stunning private residence on three rai of freehold (Chanote) hillside land, featuring six…
Villa 7 bedrooms in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Villa 7 bedrooms
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Bedrooms 7
Area 1 420 m²
Welcome to this luxurious new villa in Phuket's vibrant Koh Kaew area, designed for those wh…
Villa 9 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 9 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 9
Area 1 100 m²
A subtle blend of styles combined with tropical nature makes this villa an attractive invest…
Villa 6 bedrooms in Wichit, Thailand
Villa 6 bedrooms
Wichit, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Area 600 m²
The villa is carefully design by a famous interior firm.  Most of the furniture are imported…
Villa 4 bedrooms in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 350 m²
This 2-storey 4 bedroom family house located near British International School and world cla…
Villa 3 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 450 m²
Only 50 meters to the sea! There is a quiet and peaceful place, perfect for the whole family…
Villa 4 bedrooms in Chalong, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 320 m²
Owning your own home on the island is a dream come true for many, and you can make that drea…
