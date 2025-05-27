Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Villas for Sale in Mueang Phuket, Thailand

55 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Area 748 m²
At the foot of the majestic Royal Villa, your private 23M yacht berth beckons. You are only …
Villa 1 bedroom in Ko Kaeo, Thailand
Villa 1 bedroom
Ko Kaeo, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
These are two individual “bungalow” villas. Located in Coconut Island is a very quiet and pe…
Villa 4 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 489 m²
Where Luxury Meets Panoramic Perfection Perched on the enchanting landscape of Phuket, the K…
Villa 3 bedrooms in Wichit, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Wichit, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Perched above Ao Yon Bay, this three-bedroom retreat рщгыу blends modern luxury with tropica…
Villa 4 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 660 m²
This 4-bedroom seaview villa brings a refined lifestyle to the heart of Karon Beach. Designe…
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 310 m²
Beach-front contemporary villa with direct access to Friendship beach in Rawai, Phuket. Trop…
Villa in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Villa
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Area 650 m²
This 3 bedrooms house is located in Phuket town, in Soi Thorraneethong, about 500 meters fro…
Villa 4 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 280 m²
A 4-bedroom contemporary-style villa with a private pool is located on a hillside with breat…
Villa 4 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 294 m²
The interior of this beautiful villa features good-looking furniture and accessories, which …
Villa 6 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 6 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Area 1 100 m²
A stunning private residence on three rai of freehold (Chanote) hillside land, featuring six…
Villa 9 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 9 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 9
Area 1 100 m²
A subtle blend of styles combined with tropical nature makes this villa an attractive invest…
Villa 6 bedrooms in Wichit, Thailand
Villa 6 bedrooms
Wichit, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Area 600 m²
The villa is carefully design by a famous interior firm.  Most of the furniture are imported…
Villa 3 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 450 m²
Only 50 meters to the sea! There is a quiet and peaceful place, perfect for the whole family…
Villa 4 bedrooms in Chalong, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 320 m²
Owning your own home on the island is a dream come true for many, and you can make that drea…
Villa 2 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 345 m²
Amazing house is located in a quiet area with developed infrastructure on the south of Phuke…
Villa 4 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 530 m²
This is a project with limited number of villas, each of which is located on its’ own level …
Villa 8 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 8 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 8
Area 515 m²
The villa was completed in Jan 2013. Our stunning new villa accommodates 10 people +. It has…
Villa 4 bedrooms in Wichit, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Wichit, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Villa from a trusted developer who has extensive experience in developing properties such as…
Villa 4 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 350 m²
The villa with stylish furnishings and interior decoration. Original design, bright combinat…
Villa 5 bedrooms in Chalong, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Area 731 m²
There are two villas in this project, they border each other, both face Chalong Bay and are …
Villa 4 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 280 m²
A unique complex located among the lush tropical slopes of Kata Beach. Just a short walk fro…
Villa 6 bedrooms in Ban Nai Trok, Thailand
Villa 6 bedrooms
Ban Nai Trok, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Area 430 m²
The dream of living in the green and relaxing tropical island, the respect for nature and th…
Villa 3 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 320 m²
ENJOY SEAVIEW LUXURY LIVING NEXT TO NATURE. New Amazing Project with spacious Villas offers …
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 512 m²
Discover a contemporary 4-story pool villa in Rawai, offering stunning sea and mountain view…
Villa 5 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 400 m²
Design of this beautiful villa creates a festive atmosphere. At the same time it looks very …
Villa 2 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 191 m²
This is Luxury Villa has a private infinity swimming pool positioned for exceptional ocean v…
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 600 m²
50 meters to the beach! Modern villa complex located just 50 meters from the beach, surround…
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 832 m²
The world's first three-level penthouse with its own marina. Benefits: Waterfront property …
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 7
Area 721 m²
This exceptional villa offers panoramic sea views and a serene retreat surrounded by lush fo…
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 582 m²
This pre-sale opportunity offers the best pricing available, making it an ideal time to secu…
Properties features in Mueang Phuket, Thailand

