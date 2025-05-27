Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Mueang Phuket
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Mueang Phuket, Thailand

Phuket
9
Rawai
317
Chalong
92
Karon
83
Show more
Villa Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Villa in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Villa
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Villas in an eco-collection with a built-in system " Smart House " Villa in an eco-locatio…
$612,601
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Luxurious and luminous, this villa with a pool near Rawai aterfront is an absolute gem. Situ…
$614,988
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Chalong, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Discover the epitome of luxury living in this stunning villa with a pool, ideally situated n…
$242,893
Leave a request
Villa in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Villa
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
premium villas near the international school. Stylish villas that are perfect for personal…
$791,047
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Mueang Phuket, Thailand

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go