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Apartments with garage for sale in Javea, Spain

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penthouses
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2 BHK
52
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83
4 BHK
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14 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Javea, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Javea, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Discover a new home a few minutes from the beach. This residential complex is part of a trip…
$491,246
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3 bedroom apartment in Javea, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Javea, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 2/4
We present an apartment of 114.42 m2 in the Mediterranean style in the city of Javea. Javea …
$475,362
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3 bedroom apartment in Javea, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Javea, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Located in a privileged area by the sea, this new residential complex offers a carefully des…
$433,591
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AdriastarAdriastar
2 bedroom apartment in Javea, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Javea, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Discover a new home a few minutes from the beach. This residential complex is part of a tril…
$426,531
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3 bedroom apartment in Javea, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Javea, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Located in one of the best areas, your future home by the sea offers an elaborate selection …
$538,312
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Javea, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Javea, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/3
Beautiful luxury penthouse with a garden area and a community swimming pool, located near th…
$451,098
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Melrose VillasMelrose Villas
3 bedroom apartment in Javea, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Javea, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 177 m²
Experience the Mediterranean lifestyle in your new home in Javea. On sale is an exclusive r…
$638,914
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4 bedroom apartment in Javea, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Javea, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 216 m²
Discover a new home a few minutes from the beach. This residential complex is part of the tr…
$1,02M
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2 bedroom apartment in Javea, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Javea, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Located in a privileged area by the sea, the residential complex offers an elaborate choice …
$445,358
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3 bedroom apartment in Javea, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Javea, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Discover a new home just minutes from the beach. This residential complex is part of a triun…
$467,714
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Javea, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Javea, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Located in a prestigious area, your future home by the sea offers an elaborate selection of …
$538,312
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Javea, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Javea, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Located in a privileged area by the sea, your future home offers an elaborate selection of p…
$433,003
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Javea, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Javea, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Located in one of the most prestigious areas, your future home by the sea offers an elaborat…
$439,474
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Javea, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Javea, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 1/4
We present an apartment of 87.42 m2 in Mediterranean style in the city of Javea. Javea is a …
$400,057
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