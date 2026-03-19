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Villas for sale in Velez Malaga, Spain

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2 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Velez Malaga, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Velez Malaga, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 176 m²
Sleek spacious villa with generous open-plan living, private garden and a basement in a secu…
$458,528
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Velez Malaga, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Velez Malaga, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 179 m²
Sleek spacious villa with generous open-plan living, private garden and a basement in a secu…
$515,988
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
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