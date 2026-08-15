Pool Houses for sale in Torrevieja, Spain

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Pool Houses for Sale in in Torrevieja, Spain

;
villas
115
bungalows
527
townhouses
100
duplexes
7
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12 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 1
Key-ready beautiful Villa with roof-top terrace, private pool and garden near to the beach …
$499,175
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 407 m²
Number of floors 2
Exklusive turnkey villa with private pool, large terrace and stunning views located close to…
$1,85M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Incredibly beautiful and completely renovated semi-detached house with a villa-like feel in …
$541,945
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 466 m²
Amazing new collection of premium luxury villas with a large private pool, big terraces, gar…
$740,075
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Luxury modern villa with beautiful interior design, private pool  and sun terrace Propert…
$480,530
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Discover this fantastic opportunity in one of the quietest and most sought-after areas of To…
$454,573
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 287 m²
Amazing new collection of premium luxury villas, each featuring a private pool, big terraces…
$642,357
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 188 m²
We present this beautiful detached villa for sale in the exclusive El Chaparral urbanization…
$558,469
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Luxury ground floor duplex with a large terrace and a community pool located close to the be…
$352,928
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 1
Stunning top floor duplex house with a large roof top terrace and a community pool located i…
$376,070
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Discover this bright and cozy townhouse located in one of the most sought-after areas of Tor…
$279,822
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxury villa with large roof top terrace, garden and private pool located close to the beach…
$665,521
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
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