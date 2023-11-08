Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Teulada

Residential properties for sale in Teulada, Spain

apartments
7
houses
40
47 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Teulada, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 677 m²
Floor 3/3
Prime Property with Panoramic Sea Views in Benissa Alicante This property in Benissa Alicant…
€3,50M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with parking in Teulada, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with parking
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Floor 2/2
Detached House with Spacious 4 Bedrooms and 4 Bathrooms in Alicante Moraira The detached hou…
€1,75M
1 room apartment in Teulada, Spain
1 room apartment
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 1
Area 45 m²
Elegance and unique A unique project in contemporary architectural style with a strong Medi…
€134,277
4 room apartment in Teulada, Spain
4 room apartment
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 568 m²
NEW BUILD LUXURY VILLA IN MORAIRA This stunning modern HighTech Luxury Villa is situated in…
€3,30M
4 room apartment in Teulada, Spain
4 room apartment
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 346 m²
NEW BUILD VILLA IN MORAIRA WITH THE SEA VIEWS New Build villa in Moraira with private pool …
€1,72M
1 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa in Teulada, Spain
1 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 1
Area 45 m²
New promotion of 19 independent luxury Villas with a large plot 300 m2 private pool southwe…
€134,277
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Teulada, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 400 m²
Floor 2/2
Detached Villa with Private Pool in Moraira Teulada, Alicante The villa is located in Morair…
€2,00M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Teulada, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 356 m²
Stylish Villa with Contemporary and Spacious Design in Moraira Costa Blanca Villa in Moraira…
€2,00M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Teulada, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 8
Area 568 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Spacious Villa with Contemporary Design in Moraira Costa Blanca The villa is located …
€3,25M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Teulada, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 559 m²
Floor 3/3
Ready to Move Sea View Villa Near the Beach in Moraira This exquisite villa is located in Mo…
€2,18M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Teulada, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 550 m²
Floor 3
Detached House in a Calm Area Close to the Beach in Moraira Teulada This house is located in…
€1,60M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Teulada, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
Floor 3/3
4-Bedroom Villas Next to the Beach in Moraira, Alicante These villas are located in one of t…
€1,68M
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with central heating in Teulada, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with central heating
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 692 m²
Floor 4/4
Sea View Villa with a Private Garden and Pool in Moraira This villa is located 5 minutes fro…
€2,69M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Teulada, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 365 m²
Floor 3/3
Detached Villa in an Exclusive Location in Moraira Alicante The villa is situated in Moraira…
€1,55M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Teulada, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 429 m²
Floor 3/3
Luxury Villa with Private Pool Close to Beaches and Amenities in Moraira Teulada This villa …
€2,89M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Teulada, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 896 m²
Floor 2/2
Detached Villa with a High Level of Privacy and Incredible Sea View in Moraira Teulada The l…
€3,00M
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking in Teulada, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 618 m²
Floor 3
Detached Villa Close to The Beach in Moraira Alicante Moraira is a famous town for the beaut…
€1,25M
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating in Teulada, Spain
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 479 m²
Floor 3/3
4 Bedrooms Villas in Central Location in Alicante Moraira These charming villas are located …
€1,68M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Teulada, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Floor 2/2
Luxury Villa Nearby the Beach and Town Center of Moraira The villa is located in Moraira, a …
€1,70M
Bungalow 6 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Teulada, Spain
Bungalow 6 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 590 m²
Floor 2/2
Sea View Villa with a Swimming Pool in Moraira Costa Blanca The villa for sale in Moraira is…
€3,35M
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Teulada, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 103 m²
Floor 4/5
Modern Apartments Close to the Beach in Moraira Costa Blanca Moraira is a sought-after town …
€341,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Teulada, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 5
Modern Apartments Close to the Beach in Moraira Costa Blanca Moraira is a sought-after town …
€289,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Teulada, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 2/5
Modern Apartments Close to the Beach in Moraira Costa Blanca Moraira is a sought-after town …
€213,000
Villa 4 room villa in Teulada, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Teulada, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 754 m²
Beautiful villa with the best qualities, and overlooking the sea, on a plot of 1046 m2 with …
€1,68M
Villa 4 room villa in Teulada, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Teulada, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 601 m²
Beautiful villa with the best qualities, and overlooking the sea, on a plot of 1016 m2 with …
€1,70M
Villa 4 room villa in Teulada, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Teulada, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 548 m²
Beautiful villa with the best qualities, and overlooking the sea, on a plot of 1003 m2 with …
€1,60M
4 room house with by the sea in Teulada, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 8
Area 568 m²
Number of floors 3
Introducing the new modern luxury villa in Moraira. Due to its excellent location, the villa…
€3,25M
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with Lift in Teulada, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with Lift
Teulada, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 8
Area 568 m²
Luxury villa in El Portet, Moraira, Costa Blanca You will access the house from the dead end…
€3,25M
4 room house with by the sea in Teulada, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 299 m²
Number of floors 3
€1,70M
4 room house with by the sea in Teulada, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 544 m²
Number of floors 3
€1,68M
