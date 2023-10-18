Houses for sale in Teulada, Spain

Show property on map Show properties list
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Teulada, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 400 m²
Floor 2/2
Detached Villa with Private Pool in Moraira Teulada, Alicante The villa is located in Morair…
€2,00M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Teulada, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 356 m²
Stylish Villa with Contemporary and Spacious Design in Moraira Costa Blanca Villa in Moraira…
€2,00M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Teulada, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 8
Area 568 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Spacious Villa with Contemporary Design in Moraira Costa Blanca The villa is located …
€3,25M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Teulada, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 559 m²
Floor 3/3
Ready to Move Sea View Villa Near the Beach in Moraira This exquisite villa is located in Mo…
€2,18M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Teulada, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 550 m²
Floor 3
Detached House in a Calm Area Close to the Beach in Moraira Teulada This house is located in…
€1,60M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Teulada, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
Floor 3/3
4-Bedroom Villas Next to the Beach in Moraira, Alicante These villas are located in one of t…
€1,68M
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with central heating in Teulada, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with central heating
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 692 m²
Floor 4/4
Sea View Villa with a Private Garden and Pool in Moraira This villa is located 5 minutes fro…
€2,69M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Teulada, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 365 m²
Floor 3/3
Detached Villa in an Exclusive Location in Moraira Alicante The villa is situated in Moraira…
€1,55M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Teulada, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 429 m²
Floor 3/3
Luxury Villa with Private Pool Close to Beaches and Amenities in Moraira Teulada This villa …
€2,89M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Teulada, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 896 m²
Floor 2/2
Detached Villa with a High Level of Privacy and Incredible Sea View in Moraira Teulada The l…
€3,00M
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking in Teulada, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 618 m²
Floor 3
Detached Villa Close to The Beach in Moraira Alicante Moraira is a famous town for the beaut…
€1,25M
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating in Teulada, Spain
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 479 m²
Floor 3/3
4 Bedrooms Villas in Central Location in Alicante Moraira These charming villas are located …
€1,68M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Teulada, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Floor 2/2
Luxury Villa Nearby the Beach and Town Center of Moraira The villa is located in Moraira, a …
€1,70M
Bungalow 6 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Teulada, Spain
Bungalow 6 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 590 m²
Floor 2/2
Sea View Villa with a Swimming Pool in Moraira Costa Blanca The villa for sale in Moraira is…
€3,35M
Villa 4 room villa in Teulada, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Teulada, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 754 m²
Beautiful villa with the best qualities, and overlooking the sea, on a plot of 1046 m2 with …
€1,68M
Villa 4 room villa in Teulada, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Teulada, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 601 m²
Beautiful villa with the best qualities, and overlooking the sea, on a plot of 1016 m2 with …
€1,70M
Villa 4 room villa in Teulada, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Teulada, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 548 m²
Beautiful villa with the best qualities, and overlooking the sea, on a plot of 1003 m2 with …
€1,50M
4 room house with by the sea in Teulada, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 8
Area 568 m²
Number of floors 3
Introducing the new modern luxury villa in Moraira. Due to its excellent location, the villa…
€3,25M
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with Lift in Teulada, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with Lift
Teulada, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 8
Area 568 m²
Luxury villa in El Portet, Moraira, Costa Blanca You will access the house from the dead end…
€3,25M
4 room house with by the sea in Teulada, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 544 m²
Number of floors 3
€1,68M
4 room house with by the sea in Teulada, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 299 m²
Number of floors 3
€1,70M
4 room house with by the sea in Teulada, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 3
€1,60M
3 room house with swimming pool in Teulada, Spain
3 room house with swimming pool
Teulada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 507 m²
€1,82M
4 room house with swimming pool in Teulada, Spain
4 room house with swimming pool
Teulada, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 841 m²
€369,000
4 room house with swimming pool in Teulada, Spain
4 room house with swimming pool
Teulada, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 1 201 m²
€6,50M
4 room house in Teulada, Spain
4 room house
Teulada, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 210 m²
€325,000
4 room house with swimming pool in Teulada, Spain
4 room house with swimming pool
Teulada, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 262 m²
€649,950
4 room house with by the sea in Teulada, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 327 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive, newly built villa in the green mountain zone of Moraira, 10 minutes by car from t…
€1,80M
4 room house with by the sea in Teulada, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a new modern villa by the sea in the city of Moraira. A two-level villa with an a…
€1,42M
Villa 4 room villa in Teulada, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Teulada, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 287 m²
Plot 801m2, House 287m2 Modern style, Stunning sea views. 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, big hall,…
€1,38M
