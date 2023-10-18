Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Teulada
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Teulada, Spain

Apartment To archive
Clear all
7 properties total found
1 room apartment in Teulada, Spain
1 room apartment
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 1
Area 45 m²
Elegance and unique A unique project in contemporary architectural style with a strong Medi…
€134,799
4 room apartment in Teulada, Spain
4 room apartment
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 568 m²
NEW BUILD LUXURY VILLA IN MORAIRA This stunning modern HighTech Luxury Villa is situated in…
€3,30M
4 room apartment in Teulada, Spain
4 room apartment
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 346 m²
NEW BUILD VILLA IN MORAIRA WITH THE SEA VIEWS New Build villa in Moraira with private pool …
€1,72M
1 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa in Teulada, Spain
1 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 1
Area 45 m²
New promotion of 19 independent luxury Villas with a large plot 300 m2 private pool southwe…
€134,067
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Teulada, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 103 m²
Floor 4/5
Modern Apartments Close to the Beach in Moraira Costa Blanca Moraira is a sought-after town …
€341,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Teulada, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 5
Modern Apartments Close to the Beach in Moraira Costa Blanca Moraira is a sought-after town …
€289,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Teulada, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 2/5
Modern Apartments Close to the Beach in Moraira Costa Blanca Moraira is a sought-after town …
€213,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir