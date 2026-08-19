Seaview Apartments for Sale in Tarragona, Spain

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Beach Apartments for Sale in Spain

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1 bedroom apartment in Roda de Bera, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Roda de Bera, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Magnificient loft duplex for sale in Roda de Barà (Costa Dorada, Tarragona). It is furnished…
$134,338
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Property types in Tarragona

2 BHK

Properties features in Tarragona, Spain

Cheap
Luxury
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