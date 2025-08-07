Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Short-term rental
  4. Bungalow
  5. Garage

Short-term rental bungalows with garage in Spain

Torrevieja
6
Valencian Community
9
Alacant Alicante
9
Orihuela
3
Bungalow Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom bungalow in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom bungalow
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 2
Bungalow by the sea! In a closed scenic residence with a swimming pool and a green play area…
$58
per night
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go