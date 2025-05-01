Show property on map Show properties list
Short-term rental bungalows in Orihuela, Spain

2 properties total found
2 bedroom bungalow in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom bungalow
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartments of 60 m2, a balcony with panoramic sea views and a park. Salon, American kitchen,…
$57
per night
3 bedroom bungalow in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom bungalow
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse with an area of 85 m2, own territory, balcony, solarium with panoramic views of th…
$79
per night
