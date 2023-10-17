UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
San Javier
Apartments
Apartments for sale in San Javier, Spain
2 BHK
27
3 BHK
13
Apartment
Clear all
40 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with with repair
San Javier, Spain
3
2
79 m²
2/4
2-Bedroom Renovated Mediterranean Flat in Los Alcazares Costa Calida Discover this Mediterr…
€193,000
Recommend
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with garage, with garden
San Javier, Spain
2
2
76 m²
About the project: LCD is located in Los Narekhos on the Costa Calida coast and consists of …
€270,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with garage, with garden
San Javier, Spain
3
2
105 m²
About the project: LCD is located in Los Narekhos on the Costa Calida coast and consists of …
€265,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with garage, with garden
San Javier, Spain
2
2
83 m²
About the project: LCD is located in Los Narekhos on the Costa Calida coast and consists of …
€219,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with garage, with garden
San Javier, Spain
2
2
75 m²
About the project: LCD is located in Los Narekhos on the Costa Calida coast and consists of …
€225,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with Lift
San Javier, Spain
3
2
129 m²
Apartments in Los Narejos, San Javier, Costa Calida This new private complex will have 87 mo…
€265,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with Lift
San Javier, Spain
2
2
99 m²
Apartments in Los Narejos, San Javier, Costa Calida This new private complex will have 87 mo…
€219,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with Lift
San Javier, Spain
2
2
91 m²
Apartments in Los Narejos, San Javier, Costa Calida This new private complex will have 87 mo…
€225,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with by the sea
San Javier, Spain
3
2
73 m²
2
Introducing the modern light penthouse in a gated residential complex in the city of San Jav…
€219,900
Recommend
2 room apartment with furniture, with garage, with terrassa
San Javier, Spain
2
2
71 m²
Spacious and bright apartment located on the 1st line, with frontal sea views. It is located…
€195,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with bathroom
San Javier, Spain
3
3
151 m²
Semi-detached villas in San Pedro del Pinatar, Costa Calida 4 spacious semi-detached houses …
€445,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, in good condition, with public pool
San Javier, Spain
2
2
78 m²
Apartment in Los Alcázares with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, kitchen open to the living room, fi…
€198,290
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, with public pool, nearby golf course
San Javier, Spain
2
2
79 m²
Beautiful Mediterranean-style apartments consisting of two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a liv…
€159,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
2
1
65 m²
APARTMENT IN THE MAR MENOR~ ~ Apartment located 2 minutes walk from the beach and the Mar Me…
€170,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
3
2
81 m²
NEW BUILD BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN SAN PEDRO DEL PINATAR~ ~ New Build residential complex of …
€239,950
Recommend
3 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
3
2
81 m²
NEW BUILD BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN SAN PEDRO DEL PINATAR~ ~ New Build residential complex of …
€285,950
Recommend
3 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
3
2
81 m²
NEW BUILD BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN SAN PEDRO DEL PINATAR~ ~ New Build residential complex of …
€239,950
Recommend
2 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
2
1
65 m²
APARTMENT IN THE MAR MENOR~ ~ Apartment located 2 minutes walk from the beach and the Mar Me…
€170,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
3
2
81 m²
NEW BUILD BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN SAN PEDRO DEL PINATAR~ ~ New Build residential complex of …
€285,950
Recommend
3 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
3
2
81 m²
NEW BUILD BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN SAN PEDRO DEL PINATAR~ ~ New Build residential complex of …
€239,950
Recommend
2 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
2
1
65 m²
APARTMENT IN THE MAR MENOR~ ~ Apartment located 2 minutes walk from the beach and the Mar Me…
€170,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
3
2
81 m²
NEW BUILD BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN SAN PEDRO DEL PINATAR~ ~ New Build residential complex of …
€285,950
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, with public pool, nearby golf course
San Javier, Spain
2
2
101 m²
Private complex will have 87 modern and spacious apartments, with 3 residential buildings, l…
€214,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, in good condition, with floor heating
San Javier, Spain
2
2
87 m²
BEAUTIFUL SEA VIEW APARTMENTS IN LA MANGA This urbanization is located in the area with the…
€151,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
2
2
91 m²
BEAUTIFUL SEA VIEW APARTMENTS IN LA MANGA This urbanization is located in the largest ex…
€168,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
3
2
102 m²
BEAUTIFUL SEA VIEW APARTMENTS IN LA MANGA This urbanization is located in the largest exp…
€190,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with by the sea
San Javier, Spain
3
2
94 m²
4
€214,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
2
2
92 m²
BEAUTIFUL SEA VIEW APARTMENTS IN LA MANGA This urbanization is located in the largest ex…
€166,176
Recommend
3 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
3
2
102 m²
BEAUTIFUL SEA VIEW APARTMENTS IN LA MANGA This urbanization is located in the largest ex…
€200,040
Recommend
3 room apartment with garage, with by the sea, with public pool
San Javier, Spain
3
2
90 m²
Residential in Santiago de la Ribera, Murcia, Costa Cálida. Composed of 24 apartments …
€312,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
