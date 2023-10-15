Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Orihuela, Spain

152 properties total found
3 room apartment with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1
We present an apartment on the ground floor with three bedrooms on the first line in the cit…
€269,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 1/4
Modern apartment for sale in the popular area of Playa Flamenca in Orihuela Costa.The apartm…
€165,900
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 8
Residential Complex with Sea Views in Dehesa de Campoamor, Costa Blanca The residential is l…
€222,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Floor 7/8
Residential Complex with Sea Views in Dehesa de Campoamor, Costa Blanca The residential is l…
€360,000
1 room apartment with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
1 room apartment with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 2
We present an apartment with a view of the public garden just 400 meters from the beach in t…
€135,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/3
We present an apartment in a closed residential complex in the city of Dehesa de Campoamor.D…
€119,000
1 room apartment with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
1 room apartment with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 4
We present an apartment on the seashore in the city of Dehesa de Campoamor. Distance to the …
€115,000
3 room apartment with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 4
Three bedroom apartment on the first line of the sea in Dehesa de Campoamor. Dehesa de Campo…
€375,000
3 room apartment with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 5
We present a three-bedroom apartment in the Green Hills residential complex in Orihuela Cost…
€265,000
1 room apartment with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
1 room apartment with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 10
€92,500
2 room apartment with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
Floor 8/10
Apartments for sale located in the picturesque town of Dehesa de Campoamor on the Costa Bla…
€185,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Floor 2/4
€325,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 4
We present a two-bedroom apartment in Orihuela Costa. The 75 sqm apartment consists of: two …
€186,000
1 room apartment with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
1 room apartment with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 5
One bedroom apartment with sea view and pine forest in Dehesa de Campoamor. Dehesa de Campoa…
€96,000
4 room apartment with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
4 room apartment with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a two-level apartment on the seashore in the city of Dehesa de Campoamor. Distanc…
€448,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
We present apartments in a closed residential complex on the first line of the Mediterranean…
€299,900
3 room apartment with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
We present a three-bedroom apartment on the first line in the city of Dehesa de Campoamor. D…
€275,000
3 room apartment with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
We present a three-bedroom apartment on the first line in the city of Dehesa de Campoamor. D…
€269,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
We present an apartment on the seashore in the city of Dehesa de Campoamor. Distance to the …
€229,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
We present apartments in a closed residential complex on the first line of the Mediterranean…
€189,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 1
We present an apartment on the first floor by the sea in the city of Dehesa de Campoamor. Di…
€169,900
2 room apartment with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 1
We present a new spacious two-bedroom apartment on the ground floor in the city of Campoamor…
€169,000
3 room apartment with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 8
We present a comfortable apartment on the seashore in the city of Dehesa de Campoamor. Dista…
€159,900
2 room apartment with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Two bedroom apartment with sea view and pine forest in Dehesa de Campoamor. Dehesa de Campoa…
€129,000
1 room apartment with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
1 room apartment with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
We present an apartment on the seashore in the city of Dehesa de Campoamor. Distance to the …
€85,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 3
We present a two-bedroom apartment in the urbanization of Lomas de Cabo Roig. The apartment …
€106,000
3 room apartment with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
We present a bright cozy apartment on the seashore in Deesa de Campoamor.Distance to the sea…
€285,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 3/3
Beautiful two-level penthouse with sea view in Cabo Roig areaThe apartments are located in a…
€215,000
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 173 m²
Floor 3/4
South-Facing Orihuela Apartments in a Wooded Area with Stunning View of Costa Blanca New Spa…
€1,50M
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Orihuela, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Floor 1/4
South-Facing Orihuela Apartments in a Wooded Area with Stunning View of Costa Blanca New Spa…
€584,000
