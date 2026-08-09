Seaview Apartments for Sale in Orihuela, Spain

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Beach Apartments for Sale in Spain

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penthouses
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21
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14 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 7/9
2, 3 Bedroom Flats with Sea View in Punta Prima Costa Blanca Costa Blanca offer a modern and…
$343,606
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2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Luxurious 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom flat in Villamartin. It has large terraces, all south-faci…
$358,361
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3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
3-Bedroom Ground Floor Apartment in Playa Flamenca, Orihuela Costa with a Huge Terrace and S…
$680,446
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TekceTekce
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Luxurious 3 bedroom & 2 bathroom corner penthouse in Villamartin Top floor apartment …
$444,249
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2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 1
2 Bedroom First Floor Apartment in Punta Prima Within Walking Distance of the Beach The apar…
$332,847
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2 bedroom apartment in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
2 bedroom apartment 5 minutes from the sea. . Seventh-floor apartment with two bedrooms and …
$324,372
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3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 9
2, 3 Bedroom Flats with Sea View in Punta Prima Costa Blanca Costa Blanca offer a modern and…
$511,333
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2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 9
2, 3 Bedroom Flats with Sea View in Punta Prima Costa Blanca Costa Blanca offer a modern and…
$372,725
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 9
2, 3 Bedroom Flats with Sea View in Punta Prima Costa Blanca Costa Blanca offer a modern and…
$435,623
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3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Cheap 3 bedrooms apartment in Villamartin, Alicante Apartments of 51 m2 + terraces. Green ar…
$377,297
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2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
2-Bedroom Apartments with Sea Views in Orihuela Costa Welcome to these stunning apartment…
$353,231
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3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Apartments in Orihuela Costa, Costa Blanca 24 homes with wonderful common areas, a green and…
$359,402
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2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Penthouses in Orihuela Costa, Costa Blanca 24 homes with wonderful common areas, a green and…
$481,086
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2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Apartments in Orihuela Costa, Costa Blanca 24 homes with wonderful common areas, a green and…
$315,784
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