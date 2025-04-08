Show property on map Show properties list
Villas with garden for sale in Lorca, Spain

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
Villa 9 bedrooms with Furnitured, with Air conditioner, with Terrace in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 9 bedrooms with Furnitured, with Air conditioner, with Terrace
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 6
Area 894 m²
Unique property consisting of three houses in La Nucia. The total area of this property is…
$1,32M
Duplex 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
2-Bedroom Chic Flats with Impressive Views in San Pedro del Pinatar Costa Calida San Pedro d…
$383,578
2 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 269 m²
Floor 3/16
Apartments in modern style in a unique closed complex from the developer in Calpe.The reside…
$631,570
Apartment in Alicante, Spain
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
Area 118 m²
Impressive and exclusive fully renovated and brand new apartment of 118 square meters built …
$482,986
3 bedroom apartment in Xabia Javea, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Xabia Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
New construction a few minutes from the beach consists of 58 homes with 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms …
$452,622
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cartagena, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 196 m²
3 Bedroom Modern Detached Villas with Private Pools and Large Plots in Hacienda del Álamo Ha…
$405,496
2 bedroom apartment in Manilva, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Manilva, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 5
Uninterrupted Sea Views Homes with Large Terraces in a Beachfront Complex in Manilva This ne…
$1,01M
3 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 406 m²
Floor 16/16
Apartments in modern style in a unique closed complex from the developer in Calpe.The reside…
$1,71M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Number of floors 2
New Build Golf Side Townhouses with a Great Value for Money Ratio in Mijas This new developm…
$538,105
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with By the sea in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with By the sea
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Floor 1/2
The bungalow from the developer is located in the area with the best panoramic views. The co…
$411,636
3 bedroom house in Algorfa, Spain
3 bedroom house
Algorfa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 199 m²
Two and Three-Bedroom Contemporary Golf Villas in Algorfa Costa Blanca with Pools La Finca G…
$509,610
2 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Floor 6
🥇 Panoramic view of the sea! Calpe! 142 m2 of total area with all sea views!, 110 m2 of usab…
$815,587
