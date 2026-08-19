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Terraced Apartments for sale in la Ribera Baixa, Spain

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Cullera
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10 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Cullera, Spain
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1 bedroom apartment
Cullera, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 1/5
For sale: Modern studio apartment with an area of 30.66 m² in the new NŌA Cullera residentia…
$150,243
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2 bedroom apartment in Cullera, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Cullera, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 3/5
Spacious three-room apartment featuring two bedrooms and two balconies in the new NŌA Culler…
$384,331
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2 bedroom apartment in Cullera, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Cullera, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 4/5
Spacious three-room apartment featuring two separate bedrooms and two balconies in the NŌA C…
$395,823
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1 bedroom apartment in Cullera, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Cullera, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 3/5
Functional studio apartment with a spacious balcony in the new NŌA Cullera residential compl…
$222,208
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1 bedroom apartment in Cullera, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Cullera, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 3/5
Two-room apartment featuring a separate bedroom and a spacious balcony in the NŌA Cullera re…
$303,591
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2 bedroom apartment in Cullera, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Cullera, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/5
Spacious three-room apartment featuring two separate bedrooms in the under-construction NŌA …
$297,938
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TekceTekce
1 bedroom apartment in Cullera, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Cullera, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 4/5
Modern two-room apartment featuring a separate bedroom and two balconies in the NŌA Cullera …
$311,897
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1 bedroom apartment in Cullera, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Cullera, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 2/5
Bright two-room apartment featuring a separate bedroom and two balconies in the NŌA Cullera …
$293,980
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1 bedroom apartment in Cullera, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Cullera, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 2/5
Modern two-room apartment with a spacious balcony in the under-construction NŌA Cullera comp…
$294,707
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1 bedroom apartment in Cullera, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Cullera, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 4/5
Modern studio apartment with a spacious balcony in the under-construction NŌA Cullera comple…
$228,854
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Languages
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Property types in la Ribera Baixa

1 BHK
2 BHK

Properties features in la Ribera Baixa, Spain

with Swimming pool
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