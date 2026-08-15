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Pool Chalets in la Marina Baixa, Spain

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2 properties total found
Chalet in Finestrat, Spain
Chalet
Finestrat, Spain
Area 313 m²
Discover a new concept of life in a privileged natural environment, with the sea as a backdr…
$882,337
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Chalet in Finestrat, Spain
Chalet
Finestrat, Spain
Area 229 m²
Discover a new concept of life in a privileged natural environment, with the sea as a backdr…
$675,621
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Properties features in la Marina Baixa, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
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