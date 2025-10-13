Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. la Marina Baixa
  4. Residential
  5. Chalet
  6. Garage

Chalets with garage for sale in la Marina Baixa, Spain

Chalet Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Chalet in Finestrat, Spain
Chalet
Finestrat, Spain
Area 309 m²
$832,425
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Chalet in Finestrat, Spain
Chalet
Finestrat, Spain
Area 212 m²
$583,870
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Chalet in Finestrat, Spain
Chalet
Finestrat, Spain
Area 349 m²
$799,597
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
AdriastarAdriastar
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in la Marina Baixa, Spain

with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go