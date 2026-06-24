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Mountain View Duplexes for Sale in la Marina Alta, Spain

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Duplex 2 bedrooms in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 3
Sea Views Apartments in Benitchell Alicante Costa Blanca Explore these spacious apartments, …
$545,425
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Properties features in la Marina Alta, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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