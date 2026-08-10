Hotels for sale in la Marina Alta, Spain

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Hotels in la Marina Alta, Spain

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3 properties total found
Hotel in Javea, Spain
Hotel
Javea, Spain
Rare hotel activity on the first line of the seaJavea, Costa Blanca, SpainAn investment oppo…
$15,94M
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Hotel in Calp, Spain
Hotel
Calp, Spain
New hotel for sale - Benidorm, center and beachesA rare investment opportunity in Benidorm, …
$3,03M
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Hotel 14 161 m² in Calp, Spain
Hotel 14 161 m²
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 194
Area 14 161 m²
It is situated less than 200 m2 from the beach and marina. This hotel is a modern style, whe…
$18,54M
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