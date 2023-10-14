UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
La Axarquia
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in La Axarquia, Spain
Rincon de la Victoria
27
Torrox
15
Velez-Malaga
13
Nerja
5
62 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Nerja, Spain
4
4
316 m²
2
Luxurious Detached Properties in a Prime Location in Nerja Malaga Explore our properties fo…
€1,20M
Recommend
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Algarrobo, Spain
4
3
97 m²
5
Spacious Properties with Sea Views in a Complex with Pool in Algarroba The complex of two bu…
€347,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Algarrobo, Spain
4
2
90 m²
5
Spacious Properties with Sea Views in a Complex with Pool in Algarroba The complex of two bu…
€285,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Algarrobo, Spain
3
2
74 m²
5
Spacious Properties with Sea Views in a Complex with Pool in Algarroba The complex of two bu…
€250,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Torrox, Spain
4
3
160 m²
4
Real Estate in Complex Close to Sea in Torrox Costa The stylish real estate is equipped with…
€364,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Torrox, Spain
3
2
101 m²
4
Real Estate in Complex Close to Sea in Torrox Costa The stylish real estate is equipped with…
€290,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Torrox, Spain
4
2
152 m²
4
Real Estate in Complex Close to Sea in Torrox Costa The stylish real estate is equipped with…
€283,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Torrox, Spain
4
2
111 m²
4
Real Estate in Complex Close to Sea in Torrox Costa The stylish real estate is equipped with…
€278,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
4
2
85 m²
1/3
Panoramic Sea-View Apartments in Rincón de la Victoria, Costa del Sol The exceptional apartm…
€380,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
4
2
85 m²
1/3
Panoramic Sea-View Apartments in Rincón de la Victoria, Costa del Sol The exceptional apartm…
€431,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
4
2
78 m²
1/3
Panoramic Sea-View Apartments in Rincón de la Victoria, Costa del Sol The exceptional apartm…
€472,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
3
2
71 m²
1/3
Panoramic Sea-View Apartments in Rincón de la Victoria, Costa del Sol The exceptional apartm…
€365,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Torrox, Spain
3
2
72 m²
4
Well-Located 1 and 2 Bedroom Apartments in Torrox This residential development is located in…
€332,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Torrox, Spain
4
2
87 m²
4
Well-Located 1 and 2 Bedroom Apartments in Torrox This residential development is located in…
€310,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with parking
Caleta de Velez, Spain
4
2
80 m²
3
Lovely Golf-Front Apartments with Panoramic Views in Vélez-Málaga This development of modern…
€405,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with parking
Caleta de Velez, Spain
4
2
76 m²
3
Lovely Golf-Front Apartments with Panoramic Views in Vélez-Málaga This development of modern…
€264,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with parking
Caleta de Velez, Spain
4
2
70 m²
3
Lovely Golf-Front Apartments with Panoramic Views in Vélez-Málaga This development of modern…
€261,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Benagalbon, Spain
4
2
81 m²
3
2 and 3 Bedroom Contemporary Apartments with Sea Views in Rincón de la Victoria This outstan…
€391,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Benagalbon, Spain
3
2
66 m²
3
2 and 3 Bedroom Contemporary Apartments with Sea Views in Rincón de la Victoria This outstan…
€351,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Benagalbon, Spain
4
2
81 m²
3
2 and 3 Bedroom Contemporary Apartments with Sea Views in Rincón de la Victoria This outstan…
€331,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Benagalbon, Spain
3
2
66 m²
3
2 and 3 Bedroom Contemporary Apartments with Sea Views in Rincón de la Victoria This outstan…
€288,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with sea view, with parking, with with repair
Torrox, Spain
4
2
87 m²
1/3
Modern Design Apartments Just a Few Steps From the Beach in Torrox Costa Apartments for sale…
€293,000
Recommend
3 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Torre del Mar, Spain
4
3
175 m²
3
Luxurious and Spacious Modern Design Semi-Detached Villas in Vélez-Málaga Villas for sale To…
€550,000
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
5
3
212 m²
2
Contemporary Design Properties with Sea View in Rincon de la Victoria Properties for sale in…
€635,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
4
2
150 m²
2
Contemporary Design Properties with Sea View in Rincon de la Victoria Properties for sale in…
€460,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
4
2
83 m²
4
Sea View Properties in a Complex with Swimming Pool in Málaga Rincon de la Victoria is a Spa…
€510,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
3
2
77 m²
4
Sea View Properties in a Complex with Swimming Pool in Málaga Rincon de la Victoria is a Spa…
€495,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
4
2
88 m²
4
Sea View Properties in a Complex with Swimming Pool in Málaga Rincon de la Victoria is a Spa…
€485,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
3
2
67 m²
4
Sea View Properties in a Complex with Swimming Pool in Málaga Rincon de la Victoria is a Spa…
€395,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
2
1
50 m²
4
Sea View Properties in a Complex with Swimming Pool in Málaga Rincon de la Victoria is a Spa…
€290,000
Recommend
Property types in La Axarquia
apartments
houses
Properties features in La Axarquia, Spain
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Search using the map
