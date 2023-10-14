Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in La Axarquia, Spain

Rincon de la Victoria
27
Torrox
15
Velez-Malaga
13
Nerja
5
29 properties total found
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Caleta de Velez, Spain
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Caleta de Velez, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusively Designed Townhouses in Torre del Mar Houses for sale in Costa del Sol are locate…
€370,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Torrox, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Torrox, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 4
Well-Located 1 and 2 Bedroom Apartments in Torrox This residential development is located in…
€332,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Torrox, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Torrox, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 4
Well-Located 1 and 2 Bedroom Apartments in Torrox This residential development is located in…
€310,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with parking in Caleta de Velez, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with parking
Caleta de Velez, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 3
Lovely Golf-Front Apartments with Panoramic Views in Vélez-Málaga This development of modern…
€405,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with parking in Caleta de Velez, Spain
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with parking
Caleta de Velez, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 3
Lovely Golf-Front Apartments with Panoramic Views in Vélez-Málaga This development of modern…
€264,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with parking in Caleta de Velez, Spain
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with parking
Caleta de Velez, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 3
Lovely Golf-Front Apartments with Panoramic Views in Vélez-Málaga This development of modern…
€261,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Benagalbon, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Benagalbon, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 3
2 and 3 Bedroom Contemporary Apartments with Sea Views in Rincón de la Victoria This outstan…
€391,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Benagalbon, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Benagalbon, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 3
2 and 3 Bedroom Contemporary Apartments with Sea Views in Rincón de la Victoria This outstan…
€351,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Benagalbon, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Benagalbon, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 3
2 and 3 Bedroom Contemporary Apartments with Sea Views in Rincón de la Victoria This outstan…
€331,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Benagalbon, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Benagalbon, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 3
2 and 3 Bedroom Contemporary Apartments with Sea Views in Rincón de la Victoria This outstan…
€288,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 212 m²
Floor 2
Contemporary Design Properties with Sea View in Rincon de la Victoria Properties for sale in…
€635,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 2
Contemporary Design Properties with Sea View in Rincon de la Victoria Properties for sale in…
€460,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 4
Sea View Properties in a Complex with Swimming Pool in Málaga Rincon de la Victoria is a Spa…
€510,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 4
Sea View Properties in a Complex with Swimming Pool in Málaga Rincon de la Victoria is a Spa…
€495,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 4
Sea View Properties in a Complex with Swimming Pool in Málaga Rincon de la Victoria is a Spa…
€485,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 4
Sea View Properties in a Complex with Swimming Pool in Málaga Rincon de la Victoria is a Spa…
€395,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 4
Sea View Properties in a Complex with Swimming Pool in Málaga Rincon de la Victoria is a Spa…
€290,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Nerja, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Nerja, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 187 m²
Floor 4/4
Modern Villa with 4 Bedrooms and a Private Swimming Pool Nerja is an amazing location to enj…
€750,000
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Torrox, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Torrox, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 268 m²
Floor 4/4
Spectacular Sea Views House with 3 Bedrooms in Torrox Costa del Sol Torrox, a region in the …
€449,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Torrox, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Torrox, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 138 m²
Floor 4/4
Fantastic 3-Bedroom Villa with a Private Swimming Pool in Torrox Torrox is one of the most s…
€459,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 3
Properties with 1 or 2 Bedrooms and a Large Terrace in Rincon de La Victoria Rincón de la Vi…
€555,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 3
Properties with 1 or 2 Bedrooms and a Large Terrace in Rincon de La Victoria Rincón de la Vi…
€401,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 3
Properties with 1 or 2 Bedrooms and a Large Terrace in Rincon de La Victoria Rincón de la Vi…
€395,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 3
Properties with 1 or 2 Bedrooms and a Large Terrace in Rincon de La Victoria Rincón de la Vi…
€283,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 3
Contemporary Apartments of 2 or 3 bedrooms in Rincon de la Victoria Rincón de la Victoria is…
€680,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 3
Contemporary Apartments of 2 or 3 bedrooms in Rincon de la Victoria Rincón de la Victoria is…
€565,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 3
Contemporary Apartments of 2 or 3 bedrooms in Rincon de la Victoria Rincón de la Victoria is…
€510,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 3
Contemporary Apartments of 2 or 3 bedrooms in Rincon de la Victoria Rincón de la Victoria is…
€395,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 3
Contemporary Apartments of 2 or 3 bedrooms in Rincon de la Victoria Rincón de la Victoria is…
€400,000

