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Apartments with garden for sale in La Axarquia, Spain

Rincon de la Victoria
70
Velez Malaga
49
Torrox
42
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7 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 2
Captivating penthouse with amazing sea vista, world-class gym and beach-style pool ideally l…
$560,181
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 2
Luxury penthouse with a private panoramic rooftop terrace, infinity pool and world-class gym…
$480,762
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Velez Malaga, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Velez Malaga, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Floor 5
Exceptional penthouse with a generous terrace, access to the pool and beautiful gardens loca…
$302,768
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AuraAura
2 bedroom apartment in Velez Malaga, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Velez Malaga, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Floor 2
Stunning apartment with a covered terrace, swimming pool, and family facilities, perfectly s…
$291,173
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Velez Malaga, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Velez Malaga, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Floor 4/4
Luxury huge top floor duplex house with a rooftop terrace and a community pool surrounded by…
$321,499
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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3 bedroom apartment in Velez Malaga, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Velez Malaga, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Floor 2
Amazing apartment with a private terrace, access to a swimming pool and children's playgroun…
$336,797
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Nils OttNils Ott
3 bedroom apartment in Velez Malaga, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Velez Malaga, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Floor 2/3
Amazing apartment with a private terrace, access to a swimming pool and children's playgroun…
$339,813
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch

Property types in La Axarquia

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in La Axarquia, Spain

with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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