Penthouses for sale in La Axarquia, Spain

Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Torrox, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Torrox, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 4
Real Estate in Complex Close to Sea in Torrox Costa The stylish real estate is equipped with…
€364,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Torrox, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Torrox, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 4
Real Estate in Complex Close to Sea in Torrox Costa The stylish real estate is equipped with…
€290,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/3
Panoramic Sea-View Apartments in Rincón de la Victoria, Costa del Sol The exceptional apartm…
€472,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with parking in Caleta de Velez, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with parking
Caleta de Velez, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 3
Lovely Golf-Front Apartments with Panoramic Views in Vélez-Málaga This development of modern…
€405,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Benagalbon, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Benagalbon, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 3
2 and 3 Bedroom Contemporary Apartments with Sea Views in Rincón de la Victoria This outstan…
€391,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Benagalbon, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Benagalbon, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 3
2 and 3 Bedroom Contemporary Apartments with Sea Views in Rincón de la Victoria This outstan…
€351,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 4
Sea View Properties in a Complex with Swimming Pool in Málaga Rincon de la Victoria is a Spa…
€495,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Nerja, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Nerja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 4
Sea View Properties with a Wonderful Communal Terrace in Nerja The chic properties are situa…
€325,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 3
Properties with 1 or 2 Bedrooms and a Large Terrace in Rincon de La Victoria Rincón de la Vi…
€555,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Torre del Mar, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torre del Mar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Centrally-Located Apartments Close to the Beach in Torre del Mar Torre del Mar is a well-kno…
€294,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 3
Contemporary Apartments of 2 or 3 bedrooms in Rincon de la Victoria Rincón de la Victoria is…
€680,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 3
Contemporary Apartments of 2 or 3 bedrooms in Rincon de la Victoria Rincón de la Victoria is…
€565,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Torre del Mar, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torre del Mar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments of 3, 2, and 1 bedrooms in a New and Modern Building in Torre del Mar Torre del M…
€320,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Torrox, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Torrox, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 4
Exclusive Apartments with Panoramic Sea Views in Torrox Costa Exclusive apartments are locat…
€900,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Torrox, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Torrox, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 4
Exclusive Apartments with Panoramic Sea Views in Torrox Costa Exclusive apartments are locat…
€536,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 3
Panoramic Sea View Apartments with Large Terraces in Rincon de la Victoria The complex is l…
€496,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 3
Panoramic Sea View Apartments with Large Terraces in Rincon de la Victoria The complex is l…
€403,000

