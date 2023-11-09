Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in l Alfas del Pi, Spain

apartments
57
houses
257
314 properties total found
3 room townhouse in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room townhouse
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
The house with a total area of 132m2 is built on 2 floors. On the ground floor renovated sep…
€340,000
3 room house with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 2
€630,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 155 m²
€487,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 143 m²
€438,000
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 226 m²
€680,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with terrace in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with terrace
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Homes with 3 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms, large terraces and solarium. Pool and parking space …
€350,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Semi-detached villa in El Albir, Costa Blanca Fantastic semi-detached house located in a ver…
€450,000
3 room apartment in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room apartment
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 115 m²
NEW BUILD SEMI DETACHED VILLAS IN SANTIAGO DE LA RIBERA New Build residential of detached a…
€406,542
3 room apartment in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room apartment
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 220 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUES IN SANTIAGO DE LA RIBERA New Build development of townhouses with priva…
€507,224
3 room apartment with furniture, with condition in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room apartment with furniture, with condition
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 113 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUES IN SANTIAGO DE LA RIBERANew Build development of 11 townhouses in Santi…
€411,675
2 room apartment in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 room apartment
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
Residencial El Palmeral de Roda Golf is a luxurious complex of 8 villas with a private pool…
€198,214
3 room apartment in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room apartment
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 94 m²
NEW BUILD SEMI DETACHED VILLAS IN SANTIAGO DE LA RIBERA New Build residential of detached a…
€325,223
3 room apartment in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room apartment
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 236 m²
SEMIDETACHED VILLAS IN EL ALBIR WITH PRIVATE POOL In Albir a prestigious and select enclave…
€675,960
4 room apartment in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4 room apartment
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 236 m²
SEMIDETACHED VILLAS IN EL ALBIR WITH PRIVATE POOL In Albir a prestigious and select enclave…
€736,949
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 161 m²
Exclusive Villas in Alfaz del Pi, Costa Blanca A residential complex consisting of 12 houses…
€595,000
3 room house with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 228 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a new ecological villa with its own plot and swimming pool in the city of Alfas d…
€663,000
3 room house with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 231 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a new ecological villa with its own plot and swimming pool in the city of Alfas d…
€640,000
3 room house with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 227 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a new ecological villa with its own plot and swimming pool in the city of Alfas d…
€595,000
3 room house with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a new ecological villa with its own plot and swimming pool in the city of Alfas d…
€752,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Floor 1
Luxury Apartments to Buy in Alicante at a Prime Location in El Albir These apartments to buy…
€600,000
4 room house with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 3
We present the villa under construction in a modern style with views of the mountains and th…
€160,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 453 m²
Floor 4/4
Detached Villas with 3 Bedrooms Within Walking Distance of Amenities in Alicante The villas …
€665,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Floor 2
Luxury Apartments to Buy in Alicante at a Prime Location in El Albir These apartments to buy…
€890,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Floor 1
Luxury Apartments to Buy in Alicante at a Prime Location in El Albir These apartments to buy…
€435,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 2
Luxury Apartments to Buy in Alicante at a Prime Location in El Albir These apartments to buy…
€750,000
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 3/6
Stylish Apartment Within Walking Distance of the Beach in El Albir, Alfaz del Pi This apartm…
€305,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
We present apartments in a residential complex located on the Costa Blanca, specially design…
€142,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
We present apartments in a residential complex located on the Costa Blanca, specially design…
€140,000
1 room apartment with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
1 room apartment with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
We present apartments in a residential complex located on the Costa Blanca, specially design…
€105,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 438 m²
Luxury villa in Alfaz del Pi, Costa Blanca A unique home located in a quiet environment, les…
€1,50M
