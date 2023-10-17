Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. l Alfas del Pi
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in l Alfas del Pi, Spain

penthouses
4
1 BHK
7
2 BHK
20
3 BHK
17
4 BHK
6
Apartment To archive
Clear all
57 properties total found
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 155 m²
€487,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 143 m²
€438,000
3 room apartment in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room apartment
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 115 m²
NEW BUILD SEMI DETACHED VILLAS IN SANTIAGO DE LA RIBERA New Build residential of detached a…
€410,075
3 room apartment in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room apartment
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 220 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUES IN SANTIAGO DE LA RIBERA New Build development of townhouses with priva…
€511,632
3 room apartment with furniture, with condition in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room apartment with furniture, with condition
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 113 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUES IN SANTIAGO DE LA RIBERANew Build development of 11 townhouses in Santi…
€415,253
2 room apartment in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 room apartment
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
Residencial El Palmeral de Roda Golf is a luxurious complex of 8 villas with a private pool…
€199,936
3 room apartment in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room apartment
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 94 m²
NEW BUILD SEMI DETACHED VILLAS IN SANTIAGO DE LA RIBERA New Build residential of detached a…
€328,050
4 room apartment in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4 room apartment
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 236 m²
SEMIDETACHED VILLAS IN EL ALBIR WITH PRIVATE POOL In Albir a prestigious and select enclave…
€739,317
3 room apartment in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room apartment
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 236 m²
SEMIDETACHED VILLAS IN EL ALBIR WITH PRIVATE POOL In Albir a prestigious and select enclave…
€678,132
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Floor 1
Luxury Apartments to Buy in Alicante at a Prime Location in El Albir These apartments to buy…
€600,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Floor 1
Luxury Apartments to Buy in Alicante at a Prime Location in El Albir These apartments to buy…
€435,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 2
Luxury Apartments to Buy in Alicante at a Prime Location in El Albir These apartments to buy…
€750,000
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 3/6
Stylish Apartment Within Walking Distance of the Beach in El Albir, Alfaz del Pi This apartm…
€305,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
We present apartments in a residential complex located on the Costa Blanca, specially design…
€142,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
We present apartments in a residential complex located on the Costa Blanca, specially design…
€140,000
1 room apartment with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
1 room apartment with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
We present apartments in a residential complex located on the Costa Blanca, specially design…
€105,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Introducing the cozy apartment in Albir, just 200 meters from the beach. The apartment consi…
€295,000
3 room apartment with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Floor 3/4
Introducing the new luxury apartments in Albir. It is a cozy and clean coastal city, a parad…
€600,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
Floor 2/4
Introducing the new luxury apartments in Albir. It is a cozy and clean coastal city, a parad…
€435,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Floor 2
Penthouse for sale in La Nucía in the Centro area, located on the 2nd floor. The total area …
€146,000
1 room apartment in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
1 room apartment
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
A very attractive and well-maintained apartment in a nice residential complex! Thi…
€304,500
3 room apartment with swimming pool in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room apartment with swimming pool
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
€890,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
Floor 1/4
Introducing the new luxury apartments in Albir. It is a cozy and clean coastal city, a parad…
€890,000
1 room apartment in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
1 room apartment
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
€333,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
€1,10M
2 room apartment in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 room apartment
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€402,000
3 room apartment in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room apartment
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
€469,500
2 room apartment in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 room apartment
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
€371,000
4 room apartment in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4 room apartment
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 176 m²
€596,000
4 room apartment in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4 room apartment
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 263 m²
€1,01M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir