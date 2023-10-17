Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in l Alfas del Pi, Spain

2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 226 m²
€680,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with terrace in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with terrace
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Homes with 3 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms, large terraces and solarium. Pool and parking space …
€350,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Semi-detached villa in El Albir, Costa Blanca Fantastic semi-detached house located in a ver…
€450,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 161 m²
Exclusive Villas in Alfaz del Pi, Costa Blanca A residential complex consisting of 12 houses…
€595,000
3 room house with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 228 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a new ecological villa with its own plot and swimming pool in the city of Alfas d…
€663,000
3 room house with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 231 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a new ecological villa with its own plot and swimming pool in the city of Alfas d…
€640,000
3 room house with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 227 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a new ecological villa with its own plot and swimming pool in the city of Alfas d…
€595,000
3 room house with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a new ecological villa with its own plot and swimming pool in the city of Alfas d…
€752,000
4 room house with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 3
We present the villa under construction in a modern style with views of the mountains and th…
€160,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 453 m²
Floor 4/4
Detached Villas with 3 Bedrooms Within Walking Distance of Amenities in Alicante The villas …
€665,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Floor 2
Luxury Apartments to Buy in Alicante at a Prime Location in El Albir These apartments to buy…
€890,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 438 m²
Luxury villa in Alfaz del Pi, Costa Blanca A unique home located in a quiet environment, les…
€1,50M
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 434 m²
Luxury villa in Alfaz del Pi, Costa Blanca A unique home located in a quiet environment, les…
€1,50M
2 room house with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 room house with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
Introducing a corner villa of 150 square meters. m., located in the city of Albir on a plot …
€405,000
7 room house with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
7 room house with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 3
We present a spacious villa of 420 sq.m., located on a plot of 7500 sq.m., which consists of…
€585,000
3 room house with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
Introducing the beautiful modern villa of 150 sq.m., located on the same floor. This villa i…
€499,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 513 m²
Luxury villa in El Albir, Alicante, Costa Blanca An impressive luxury villa located in the b…
€1,38M
3 room house with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 2
€403,500
3 room house with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 237 m²
Number of floors 3
New spacious villa with a private garden and pool from the developer in Alfaz del Pi. Alfaz …
€665,000
3 room house with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 237 m²
Number of floors 3
Introducing the stunning spacious villa with a private garden and pool in Alfaz del Pi.Villa…
€685,000
3 room house with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 183 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing the comfortable house with chic views in La Nucia. House with an area of 183 sq.…
€299,000
3 room townhouse with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 315 m²
Number of floors 4
Introducing the townhouse in a closed urbanization in the city of Albir.The total area is 31…
€498,000
Villa 4 room villa in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
La Villa is conceived as an ambitious project in which each line, each plan and each choice …
€1,50M
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Introducing the two-story townhouse with chic views of La Nucia. La Nucia is a small town in…
€218,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 259 m²
This property consists of a completely renovated and extended house, on a large plot of appr…
€895,000
3 room house with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 193 m²
Number of floors 3
Introducing the comfortable home with chic views in La Nucia. House with an area of 193 sq.m…
€330,000
7 room house with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
7 room house with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 580 m²
Number of floors 3
We present impressive attention to the villa located near Alfas del Pi. The villa is located…
€1,10M
3 room house in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room house
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 294 m²
Number of floors 3
Introducing the new villa in the suburbs of Benidorm in the city of Polop is a small town in…
€595,000
3 room house in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room house
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 294 m²
Number of floors 3
Introducing the new villa in the suburbs of Benidorm in the city of Polop is a small town in…
€650,000
Villa Villa with terrace, with garage, with garden in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa Villa with terrace, with garage, with garden
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Area 89 m²
Surrounded by pine trees and guarded by the Mount of Ponoig, the Polop Hills Residential off…
€288,000
