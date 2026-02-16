  1. Realting.com
About the Immigration Program

✔️ Residence permit in Spain for 3 years on a turnkey basis (in practice there are no refusals!):

- without the right to work

- with the right to work as an IP

- with the possibility of further filing for permanent residence

🎈 Without proof of employment or income!

🎈 It is possible to get the service remotely!

📝 Minimum documentation:

  • passport

  • diploma of education (secondary special or higher)

  • account statement from any bank with any amount of turnover

  • record

💳 Cost of service:

  • 1 applicant - EUR 4290

  • 2 applicants - EUR 6,630

  • children - 1950 euros

  • Remote registration: 1 applicant – 6,240 euros

❓ How to get the service:

  • Write your question and leave the contact for watsapp (don’t call!) to determine your situation first.

  • direct online consultation with the service provider in Spain, fully informing about all aspects, taking into account your specific conditions and future plans

  • Your decision to purchase the service, conclusion of the contract and payment (two stages)

  • preparation and submission of documents on a turnkey basis, full support

  • 🔔 You are a resident of Spain for 3 years with the right to extend and the possibility of obtaining permanent residence in the future (subject to certain conditions)

We await your appeals!

Margarita Denisova, foreign real estate broker VRC

