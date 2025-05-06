Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Girona
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Garage

Townhouses with garage for sale in Girona, Spain

Lloret de Mar
4
2 properties total found
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 2
BEAUTIFUL HOUSE WITH INCREDIBLE SEA VIEWS AND TOURIST LICENSE, IN AN UNBEATABLE AREA OF LLOR…
$1,25M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 223 m²
Number of floors 2
BEAUTIFUL TERRACED HOUSE, WITH 4 BEDROOMS AND GARAGE, IN SANTA CLOTILDE, LLORET DE MAR  T…
$556,388
