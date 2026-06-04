Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Garraf
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for Sale in in Garraf, Spain

;
Sitges
10
House Delete
Clear all
12 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Sitges, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Sitges, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 273 m²
Townhouse with sea views in the urbanization of Mongavin city of Sitges on the Costa Garraf.…
$871,433
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Sitges, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Sitges, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 289 m²
Townhouse in the urbanization of Lebantina city of Sitges on the Costa Garraf. The total are…
$958,577
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Sitges, Spain
4 bedroom house
Sitges, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 271 m²
Number of floors 3
Sea View Townhouse for Sale with Garden in Montgavina Sitges Montgavina is one of the most …
$1,03M
Leave a request
Trustmont CapitalTrustmont Capital
Villa 5 bedrooms in Vilanova i la Geltru, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Vilanova i la Geltru, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 496 m²
Detached house in Villanueva i la Geltru on the Costa Garraf. Total area 496 sq.m. The house…
$1,13M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Sitges, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sitges, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 308 m²
House with sea views in the Quinte Mar urbanization of Sitges on the Costa Garraf. The house…
$1,50M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sitges, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sitges, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 308 m²
House with sea views in the Quinte Mar urbanization of Sitges on the Costa Garraf. The house…
$987,624
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sitges, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sitges, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 278 m²
House with sea views in the Montgavina urbanization of Sitges on the Costa Garraf. The house…
$952,767
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Sitges, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Sitges, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 267 m²
House with sea views in the Mongavina urbanization of Sitges on the Costa Garraf. The house …
$987,624
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Sitges, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sitges, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 910 m²
Unique villa with panoramic sea views and SitgesThis elegant villa of 910 m2 is located on a…
$8,63M
Leave a request
Villa in Sant Pere de Ribes, Spain
Villa
Sant Pere de Ribes, Spain
Area 221 m²
New house in Art Nouveau style in the town of Sant Pere de Ribes on the Costa Garraf. Total …
$894,672
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sitges, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sitges, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 328 m²
Key information:A rare offer, only for premium customers. Non-public sale. Elite club urbani…
$3,47M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Sitges, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sitges, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 380 m²
The exclusive villa is located in Cijes, in the prestigious Quint Mar area. The house has it…
$1,84M
Leave a request

Property types in Garraf

villas

Properties features in Garraf, Spain

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go