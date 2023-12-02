Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Garraf
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Garraf, Spain

Villa To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Villa 9 rooms in Sitges, Spain
Villa 9 rooms
Sitges, Spain
Rooms 9
Area 901 m²
Spain Barcelona Sitges Beautiful villa with a modern design in the most prestigious area of …
€6,50M
per month
Leave a request
Villa with sea view in Sitges, Spain
Villa with sea view
Sitges, Spain
Spain Barcelona Sitges Awesome Villa by Famous Architect This Villa - Creation by the famous…
€9,20M
per month
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with terrace in Sitges, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with terrace
Sitges, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 380 m²
€1,70M
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Garraf, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir