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Residential properties for sale in Garraf, Spain

;
Sitges
13
Cubelles
5
Sant Pere de Ribes
4
24 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Cubelles, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Cubelles, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 2
Apartments in Cubelles Close to Nature, the Sea, and City Access in Cubelles Cubelles is one…
$1,06M
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1 bedroom apartment in Sitges, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Sitges, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 3/1
Bright Apartment in Barcelona Near the Beach and Transport Links Located in the vibrant co…
$372,725
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4 bedroom house in Sitges, Spain
4 bedroom house
Sitges, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 271 m²
Number of floors 3
Sea View Townhouse for Sale with Garden in Montgavina Sitges Montgavina is one of the most …
$963,245
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
3 bedroom apartment in Sant Pere de Ribes, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Sant Pere de Ribes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 85 m²
Located in Sant Pere de Ribes, next to the natural landscape of the Garraf mountain range, t…
$369,688
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3 bedroom apartment in Sitges, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Sitges, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Floor 2/1
Renovated Apartment Steps from the Beach in Sitges Barcelona This bright and fully renovated…
$417,498
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3 bedroom apartment in Vilanova i la Geltru, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Vilanova i la Geltru, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 82 m²
The residential complex is located in one of the most developed and comfortable areas of Vil…
$453,799
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TekceTekce
4 bedroom apartment in Cubelles, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Cubelles, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Apartments in Cubelles Close to Nature, the Sea, and City Access in Cubelles Cubelles is one…
$1,14M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Sitges, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sitges, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 910 m²
Unique villa with panoramic sea views and SitgesThis elegant villa of 910 m2 is located on a…
$8,63M
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2 bedroom apartment in Sant Pere de Ribes, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Sant Pere de Ribes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 68 m²
Located in Sant Pere de Ribes, next to the natural landscape of the Garraf mountain range, t…
$347,263
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3 bedroom apartment in Sitges, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Sitges, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 163 m²
For sale, duplexThis duplex is located in a family-owned residential area of Sitges and offe…
$869,351
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Cubelles, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Cubelles, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 4
Apartments in Cubelles Close to Nature, the Sea, and City Access in Cubelles Cubelles is one…
$1,16M
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3 bedroom apartment in Cubelles, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Cubelles, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 95 m²
This residential complex is created with an emphasis on comfort and environmental friendline…
$504,221
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2 bedroom apartment in Cubelles, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Cubelles, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
This residential complex is created with an emphasis on comfort and environmental friendline…
$428,002
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4 bedroom apartment in Sant Pere de Ribes, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Sant Pere de Ribes, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 115 m²
Located in Sant Pere de Ribes, next to the natural landscape of the Garraf mountain range, t…
$481,181
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Sitges, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sitges, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 308 m²
House with sea views in the Quinte Mar urbanization of Sitges on the Costa Garraf. The house…
$1,50M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Sitges, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sitges, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 380 m²
The exclusive villa is located in Cijes, in the prestigious Quint Mar area. The house has it…
$1,84M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Sitges, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sitges, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 278 m²
House with sea views in the Montgavina urbanization of Sitges on the Costa Garraf. The house…
$952,767
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Villa in Sant Pere de Ribes, Spain
Villa
Sant Pere de Ribes, Spain
Area 221 m²
New house in Art Nouveau style in the town of Sant Pere de Ribes on the Costa Garraf. Total …
$894,672
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Sitges, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sitges, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 308 m²
House with sea views in the Quinte Mar urbanization of Sitges on the Costa Garraf. The house…
$987,624
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Sitges, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sitges, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 328 m²
Key information:A rare offer, only for premium customers. Non-public sale. Elite club urbani…
$3,47M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Sitges, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Sitges, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 267 m²
House with sea views in the Mongavina urbanization of Sitges on the Costa Garraf. The house …
$987,624
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3 bedroom townthouse in Sitges, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Sitges, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 273 m²
Townhouse with sea views in the urbanization of Mongavin city of Sitges on the Costa Garraf.…
$871,433
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Vilanova i la Geltru, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Vilanova i la Geltru, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 496 m²
Detached house in Villanueva i la Geltru on the Costa Garraf. Total area 496 sq.m. The house…
$1,13M
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Sitges, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Sitges, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 289 m²
Townhouse in the urbanization of Lebantina city of Sitges on the Costa Garraf. The total are…
$958,577
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Property types in Garraf

apartments
houses

Properties features in Garraf, Spain

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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