  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Finestrat
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Finestrat, Spain

villas
223
bungalows
26
townhouses
20
duplexes
14
357 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with by the sea in Finestrat, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with by the sea
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
€495,000
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea in Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 229 m²
Floor 2/2
€439,900
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 221 m²
Floor 2/2
€409,900
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Floor 2/2
€389,900
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea in Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 202 m²
Floor 1/2
€409,900
5 room house with by the sea in Finestrat, Spain
5 room house with by the sea
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 538 m²
Number of floors 2
€2,20M
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
€249,000
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
15 Spacious, elegant design independent 2-storey villas in a privileged setting between the …
€795,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with bathroom in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with bathroom
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 304 m²
New build villa in Finestrat, Costa Blanca Modern villa with beautiful wide views. This mode…
€639,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
DUPLEX CAMPORROSSO VILLAGE FINESTRAT with a balcony with sea and mountain views, as well as …
€415,000
3 room house with swimming pool in Finestrat, Spain
3 room house with swimming pool
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 152 m²
Incredible villas located in an exclusive urbanization in Sierra Cortina. This area stands o…
€810,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 562 m²
Luxury villa in Sierra Cortina, Finestrat, Costa Blanca Living room + Kitchen- 85 m2Bedrooms…
€2,10M
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 998 m²
Spectacular villa in Sierra Cortina, Finestrat, Costa Blanca Living room + Kitchen-95 m2Bedr…
€3,95M
4 room house with by the sea in Finestrat, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 236 m²
Number of floors 3
Magnificent villa of 236 square meters. m. located on a plot of 330 sq.m. in a very quiet ar…
€526,400
3 room house with by the sea in Finestrat, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 2
On sale is a new modern villa in the city of FinestratThe house is located on a plot of 446 …
€720,000
Villa 3 room villa in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
A residential complex consisting of several types of houses, each of which is designed in su…
€639,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with private pool, with utility room in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with private pool, with utility room
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 167 m²
Villas for sale in Finestrat Hills, Costa Blanca This residential has been meticulously desi…
€545,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with private pool, with utility room in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with private pool, with utility room
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 263 m²
Villas for sale in Finestrat Hills, Costa Blanca This residential has been meticulously desi…
€659,000
3 room house with by the sea in Finestrat, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing the villa in a residential complex in the city of Finestrat. The villa is locate…
€765,000
3 room house with by the sea in Finestrat, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing the new villa in a residential complex in the city of Finestrat. The villa is l…
€830,000
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea in Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
Floor 2/2
The bungalow is in a modern style in a new indoor complex in Finestrat.The bungalow on the u…
€345,900
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea in Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
Floor 1/2
Introducing the bungalow on the ground floor in a modern style in the new indoor complex LED…
€309,900
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea in Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 224 m²
Floor 1/2
Introducing the bungalow on the ground floor in a modern style in the new indoor complex LED…
€349,900
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea in Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
Floor 2/2
The bungalow is in a modern style in a new indoor complex in Finestrat.The bungalow on the u…
€369,900
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Finestrat, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing the new modern townhouse in a closed residential complex in Benidorm in the Fine…
€550,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with private pool, with utility room in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with private pool, with utility room
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Villas for sale in Sierra Cortina, Finestrat, Costa Blanca The complex of 12 modern homes su…
€535,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, nearby golf course in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, nearby golf course
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 234 m²
Modern villa in Finestrat Hills, Costa Blanca This villa was delivered in July 2019 and is o…
€620,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
They say that the blue color — is the color of calm and tranquility, and that is exactly wha…
€525,000
Villa 3 room villa in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Detached villa with modern and minimalist style. With a plot of approximately 350 m ² and it…
€549,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Enjoy the best views of the Benidorm horizon in this beautiful villa with a garden and priva…
€440,000
