Houses for sale in Finestrat, Spain

357 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with by the sea
Finestrat, Spain
5
3
220 m²
2
€495,000
Recommend
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea
Finestrat, Spain
4
2
229 m²
2/2
€439,900
Recommend
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Finestrat, Spain
3
2
221 m²
2/2
€409,900
Recommend
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Finestrat, Spain
3
2
190 m²
2/2
€389,900
Recommend
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea
Finestrat, Spain
4
2
202 m²
1/2
€409,900
Recommend
5 room house with by the sea
Finestrat, Spain
6
4
538 m²
2
€2,20M
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
2
2
€249,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Finestrat, Spain
3
3
150 m²
15 Spacious, elegant design independent 2-storey villas in a privileged setting between the …
€795,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with bathroom
Finestrat, Spain
4
3
304 m²
New build villa in Finestrat, Costa Blanca Modern villa with beautiful wide views. This mode…
€639,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
2
2
DUPLEX CAMPORROSSO VILLAGE FINESTRAT with a balcony with sea and mountain views, as well as …
€415,000
Recommend
3 room house with swimming pool
Finestrat, Spain
3
152 m²
Incredible villas located in an exclusive urbanization in Sierra Cortina. This area stands o…
€810,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
Finestrat, Spain
4
4
562 m²
Luxury villa in Sierra Cortina, Finestrat, Costa Blanca Living room + Kitchen- 85 m2Bedrooms…
€2,10M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift
Finestrat, Spain
5
6
998 m²
Spectacular villa in Sierra Cortina, Finestrat, Costa Blanca Living room + Kitchen-95 m2Bedr…
€3,95M
Recommend
4 room house with by the sea
Finestrat, Spain
5
3
236 m²
3
Magnificent villa of 236 square meters. m. located on a plot of 330 sq.m. in a very quiet ar…
€526,400
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
Finestrat, Spain
4
3
159 m²
2
On sale is a new modern villa in the city of FinestratThe house is located on a plot of 446 …
€720,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
3
2
115 m²
A residential complex consisting of several types of houses, each of which is designed in su…
€639,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with private pool, with utility room
Finestrat, Spain
3
3
167 m²
Villas for sale in Finestrat Hills, Costa Blanca This residential has been meticulously desi…
€545,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with private pool, with utility room
Finestrat, Spain
3
3
263 m²
Villas for sale in Finestrat Hills, Costa Blanca This residential has been meticulously desi…
€659,000
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
Finestrat, Spain
4
3
127 m²
2
Introducing the villa in a residential complex in the city of Finestrat. The villa is locate…
€765,000
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
Finestrat, Spain
4
3
165 m²
2
Introducing the new villa in a residential complex in the city of Finestrat. The villa is l…
€830,000
Recommend
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea
Finestrat, Spain
4
2
186 m²
2/2
The bungalow is in a modern style in a new indoor complex in Finestrat.The bungalow on the u…
€345,900
Recommend
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea
Finestrat, Spain
4
2
157 m²
1/2
Introducing the bungalow on the ground floor in a modern style in the new indoor complex LED…
€309,900
Recommend
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea
Finestrat, Spain
4
2
224 m²
1/2
Introducing the bungalow on the ground floor in a modern style in the new indoor complex LED…
€349,900
Recommend
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea
Finestrat, Spain
4
2
186 m²
2/2
The bungalow is in a modern style in a new indoor complex in Finestrat.The bungalow on the u…
€369,900
Recommend
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Finestrat, Spain
5
3
220 m²
2
Introducing the new modern townhouse in a closed residential complex in Benidorm in the Fine…
€550,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with private pool, with utility room
Finestrat, Spain
3
2
103 m²
Villas for sale in Sierra Cortina, Finestrat, Costa Blanca The complex of 12 modern homes su…
€535,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, nearby golf course
Finestrat, Spain
4
2
234 m²
Modern villa in Finestrat Hills, Costa Blanca This villa was delivered in July 2019 and is o…
€620,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
3
2
170 m²
They say that the blue color — is the color of calm and tranquility, and that is exactly wha…
€525,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
3
3
Detached villa with modern and minimalist style. With a plot of approximately 350 m ² and it…
€549,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
2
2
Enjoy the best views of the Benidorm horizon in this beautiful villa with a garden and priva…
€440,000
Recommend
