Bungalows for sale in Finestrat, Spain

23 properties total found
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea in Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
Floor 2/2
The bungalow is in a modern style in a new indoor complex in Finestrat.The bungalow on the u…
€345,900
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea in Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Floor 1/2
Introducing the new bungalow on the lower floor in a modern style in the new indoor complex …
€299,900
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea in Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
Floor 1/2
Introducing the bungalow on the ground floor in a modern style in the new indoor complex LED…
€309,900
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea in Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 224 m²
Floor 1/2
Introducing the bungalow on the ground floor in a modern style in the new indoor complex LED…
€349,900
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea in Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
Floor 2/2
The bungalow is in a modern style in a new indoor complex in Finestrat.The bungalow on the u…
€369,900
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Introducing the excellent bungalow in the suburbs of Benidorm, Phinestrat. The bungalow cons…
€280,000
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Introducing the bungalow in a residential complex with a swimming pool on the Mediterranean …
€209,000
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with balcony, with garden, with Pool in Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with balcony, with garden, with Pool
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Elite residential complex, consisting of houses with 3 and 2 bedrooms. The residential compl…
€339,900
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with balcony, with garden, with Pool in Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with balcony, with garden, with Pool
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Elite residential complex, consisting of houses with 3 and 2 bedrooms. The residential compl…
€359,900
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
An incredible bungalow with a private garden and sea views, in the complex Alegria Village, …
€330,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Floor 1
Discover a new lifestyle in the beautiful closed urbanization of the Balcony de Finestrat! T…
€270,000
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, gym in Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, gym
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 195 m²
NEW BUILD LUXURY RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX WITH SEA VIEWS IN FINESTRAT New Build Luxury residenti…
€450,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with terrace, with mountain view, with blinds in Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with terrace, with mountain view, with blinds
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
New complex in Finestrat, made up of only 20 luxury properties, all with private pools, and …
€329,900
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
€200,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
€227,000
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea in Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 256 m²
Floor 2/2
€399,900
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea in Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 255 m²
Floor 2/2
€409,900
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea in Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
Floor 1/2
€359,900
Bungalow 4 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 4 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
OPPORTUNITY!!! Bungalow located in Balcon de Finestrat with good advice to the main race, ne…
€203,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
For sale bungalow in Finestrat in the URBANIZACIONES area. The total area of 160.00 m2, a bu…
€239,900
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 90 m²
€245,000
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
For sale bungalow on the lower floor in Finestrat! The house has 3 bedrooms, two bathrooms, …
€275,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
For sale a bungalow in a closed urbanization on the lower floor in Finestrat! The house has …
€265,000
