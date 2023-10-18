UAE
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Finestrat
Villas
Villas for sale in Finestrat, Spain
Villa
220 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Finestrat, Spain
3
3
150 m²
15 Spacious, elegant design independent 2-storey villas in a privileged setting between the …
€795,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with bathroom
Finestrat, Spain
4
3
304 m²
New build villa in Finestrat, Costa Blanca Modern villa with beautiful wide views. This mode…
€639,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
Finestrat, Spain
4
4
562 m²
Luxury villa in Sierra Cortina, Finestrat, Costa Blanca Living room + Kitchen- 85 m2Bedrooms…
€2,10M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift
Finestrat, Spain
5
6
998 m²
Spectacular villa in Sierra Cortina, Finestrat, Costa Blanca Living room + Kitchen-95 m2Bedr…
€3,95M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
3
2
115 m²
A residential complex consisting of several types of houses, each of which is designed in su…
€639,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with private pool, with utility room
Finestrat, Spain
3
3
167 m²
Villas for sale in Finestrat Hills, Costa Blanca This residential has been meticulously desi…
€545,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with private pool, with utility room
Finestrat, Spain
3
3
263 m²
Villas for sale in Finestrat Hills, Costa Blanca This residential has been meticulously desi…
€635,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with private pool, with utility room
Finestrat, Spain
3
2
103 m²
Villas for sale in Sierra Cortina, Finestrat, Costa Blanca The complex of 12 modern homes su…
€526,500
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, nearby golf course
Finestrat, Spain
4
2
234 m²
Modern villa in Finestrat Hills, Costa Blanca This villa was delivered in July 2019 and is o…
€640,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
3
3
Detached villa with modern and minimalist style. With a plot of approximately 350 m ² and it…
€549,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with garden, with Pool
Finestrat, Spain
3
3
150 m²
A group of independent villas with a modern design, which are located in Finestrat. The vill…
€836,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with garden, with Pool, with chicken_furniture
Finestrat, Spain
4
3
179 m²
A residential complex of luxury villas located in the elite area of Sierra Cortina, in Fines…
€1,35M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with garden
Finestrat, Spain
3
3
131 m²
A residential complex consisting of only 11 separate villas with breathtaking views of the B…
€720,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with garage, with by the sea, nearby golf course
Finestrat, Spain
3
3
336 m²
Beautiful villas for sale in Finestrat, Costa Blanca A complex made up of 11 unique and diff…
€895,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with garage, with by the sea, nearby golf course
Finestrat, Spain
3
3
399 m²
Beautiful villas for sale in Finestrat, Costa Blanca A complex made up of 11 unique and diff…
€950,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with Pool, with chicken_furniture, with condition
Finestrat, Spain
3
2
123 m²
Exclusive residential complex consisting of detached villas with 3 and 4 bedrooms. The villa…
€540,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
3
3
Independent chalet, construction in 2015 in a very quiet area but at the same time close to …
€399,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
2
2
155 m²
Luxurious houses with a view of the beautiful horizon, the Mediterranean Sea, all of them ar…
€339,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
3
3
A new project of 40 luxury villas in the style of High Tech with panoramic views of the sea …
€450,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
3
3
A new project of 40 luxury villas in the style of High Tech with panoramic views of the sea …
€450,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
3
3
A new project of 40 luxury villas in the style of High Tech with panoramic views of the sea …
€450,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
3
3
A new project of 40 luxury villas in the style of High Tech with panoramic views of the sea …
€450,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
3
3
A new project of 40 luxury villas in the style of High Tech with panoramic views of the sea …
€450,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with garden, with Pool, with chicken_furniture
Finestrat, Spain
3
3
148 m²
A residential complex of luxury villas located in the elite area of Sierra Cortina, in Fines…
€1,07M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with garden, with Pool, with chicken_furniture
Finestrat, Spain
3
3
145 m²
A residential complex of luxury villas located in the elite area of Sierra Cortina, in Fines…
€795,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
3
3
147 m²
Coral Village is a residential complex consisting of only 11 separate villas with breathtaki…
€920,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
4
5
218 m²
Campana Garden & mdash; It is a residential complex consisting of houses of various types in…
€1,25M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with garage
Finestrat, Spain
3
2
114 m²
Luxurious resort located in the prestigious urbanization of Sierra Cortina, in Finestrat, wi…
€650,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
3
3
A new project of 40 luxury villas in the style of High Tech with panoramic views of the sea …
€450,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
3
3
A new project of 40 luxury villas in the style of High Tech with panoramic views of the sea …
€450,000
Recommend
Search using the map
