Villas for sale in Finestrat, Spain

220 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
15 Spacious, elegant design independent 2-storey villas in a privileged setting between the …
€795,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with bathroom in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with bathroom
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 304 m²
New build villa in Finestrat, Costa Blanca Modern villa with beautiful wide views. This mode…
€639,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 562 m²
Luxury villa in Sierra Cortina, Finestrat, Costa Blanca Living room + Kitchen- 85 m2Bedrooms…
€2,10M
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 998 m²
Spectacular villa in Sierra Cortina, Finestrat, Costa Blanca Living room + Kitchen-95 m2Bedr…
€3,95M
Villa 3 room villa in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
A residential complex consisting of several types of houses, each of which is designed in su…
€639,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with private pool, with utility room in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with private pool, with utility room
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 167 m²
Villas for sale in Finestrat Hills, Costa Blanca This residential has been meticulously desi…
€545,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with private pool, with utility room in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with private pool, with utility room
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 263 m²
Villas for sale in Finestrat Hills, Costa Blanca This residential has been meticulously desi…
€635,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with private pool, with utility room in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with private pool, with utility room
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Villas for sale in Sierra Cortina, Finestrat, Costa Blanca The complex of 12 modern homes su…
€526,500
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, nearby golf course in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, nearby golf course
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 234 m²
Modern villa in Finestrat Hills, Costa Blanca This villa was delivered in July 2019 and is o…
€640,000
Villa 3 room villa in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Detached villa with modern and minimalist style. With a plot of approximately 350 m ² and it…
€549,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with garden, with Pool in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with garden, with Pool
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
A group of independent villas with a modern design, which are located in Finestrat. The vill…
€836,000
Villa 4 room villa with garden, with Pool, with chicken_furniture in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with garden, with Pool, with chicken_furniture
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 179 m²
A residential complex of luxury villas located in the elite area of Sierra Cortina, in Fines…
€1,35M
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with garden in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with garden
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 131 m²
A residential complex consisting of only 11 separate villas with breathtaking views of the B…
€720,000
Villa 3 room villa with garage, with by the sea, nearby golf course in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with garage, with by the sea, nearby golf course
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 336 m²
Beautiful villas for sale in Finestrat, Costa Blanca A complex made up of 11 unique and diff…
€895,000
Villa 3 room villa with garage, with by the sea, nearby golf course in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with garage, with by the sea, nearby golf course
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 399 m²
Beautiful villas for sale in Finestrat, Costa Blanca A complex made up of 11 unique and diff…
€950,000
Villa 3 room villa with Pool, with chicken_furniture, with condition in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with Pool, with chicken_furniture, with condition
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Exclusive residential complex consisting of detached villas with 3 and 4 bedrooms. The villa…
€540,000
Villa 3 room villa in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Independent chalet, construction in 2015 in a very quiet area but at the same time close to …
€399,000
Villa 2 room villa in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Luxurious houses with a view of the beautiful horizon, the Mediterranean Sea, all of them ar…
€339,000
Villa 3 room villa in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A new project of 40 luxury villas in the style of High Tech with panoramic views of the sea …
€450,000
Villa 3 room villa in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A new project of 40 luxury villas in the style of High Tech with panoramic views of the sea …
€450,000
Villa 3 room villa in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A new project of 40 luxury villas in the style of High Tech with panoramic views of the sea …
€450,000
Villa 3 room villa in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A new project of 40 luxury villas in the style of High Tech with panoramic views of the sea …
€450,000
Villa 3 room villa in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A new project of 40 luxury villas in the style of High Tech with panoramic views of the sea …
€450,000
Villa 3 room villa with garden, with Pool, with chicken_furniture in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with garden, with Pool, with chicken_furniture
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
A residential complex of luxury villas located in the elite area of Sierra Cortina, in Fines…
€1,07M
Villa 3 room villa with garden, with Pool, with chicken_furniture in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with garden, with Pool, with chicken_furniture
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
A residential complex of luxury villas located in the elite area of Sierra Cortina, in Fines…
€795,000
Villa 3 room villa in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 147 m²
Coral Village is a residential complex consisting of only 11 separate villas with breathtaki…
€920,000
Villa 4 room villa in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 218 m²
Campana Garden & mdash; It is a residential complex consisting of houses of various types in…
€1,25M
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with garage in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with garage
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Luxurious resort located in the prestigious urbanization of Sierra Cortina, in Finestrat, wi…
€650,000
Villa 3 room villa in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A new project of 40 luxury villas in the style of High Tech with panoramic views of the sea …
€450,000
Villa 3 room villa in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A new project of 40 luxury villas in the style of High Tech with panoramic views of the sea …
€450,000
