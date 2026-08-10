Seaview Houses for Sale in Estepona, Spain

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Beach Houses in Estepona, Spain

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villas
117
cottages
5
bungalows
86
townhouses
38
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29 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 658 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Villas with a Great Value for Money Ratio in Estepona´s Prime Location This new dev…
$2,61M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 469 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Villas with a Great Value for Money Ratio in Estepona´s Prime Location This new dev…
$1,80M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 236 m²
Exquisit luxury villa with big pool, garden and views of the sea located on a golf resort cl…
$1,19M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom house in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom house
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 362 m²
Number of floors 2
Real Estate with Uninterrupted Sea Views in Estepona The real estate is located in Estepona,…
$969,804
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 782 m²
Beachfront Villas in a Prestigious Project Near Estepona Center Estepona is an elegant and w…
$15,10M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 218 m²
Fantastic modern villa with garden, private pool on roof terrace and stunning sea, golf and …
$950,317
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 379 m²
Number of floors 3
Huge first class villa with large infinity pool, garage and rooftop terrace with breathtakin…
$5,15M
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 889 m²
Number of floors 3
Exclusive high-end villa with large garden, infinity pool, basement and big roof terrace wit…
$3,06M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 548 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villas with Private Lifts in a Sought After Area of Estepona This new project is lo…
$3,76M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
Beautiful modern townhouse with a large garden and private rooftop terrace with awesome pano…
$892,416
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 279 m²
Luxury Duplex Apartments and Penthouses in El Paraíso, Estepona El Paraíso, located on the p…
$1,21M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 228 m²
Number of floors 2
High-class design villa with big pool, garden and amazing sea view nesteld on a golf course …
$1,19M
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 176 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments in Estepona with Wonderful Sea Views and Swimming Pools The newly-built apartment…
$807,977
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3 bedroom townthouse in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 195 m²
Amazing townhouse with fully fitted kitchen, private rooftop terrace and panoramic sea views…
$688,046
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Luxury Duplex Apartments and Penthouses in El Paraíso, Estepona El Paraíso, located on the p…
$1,03M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 206 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Townhouses with Private Pools in an Exclusive Location of Estepona This new project i…
$1,20M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 2
High-end design villa with large pool, garden and beautiful sea view located on a golf resor…
$1,72M
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
4 bedroom house in Estepona, Spain
4 bedroom house
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 341 m²
Number of floors 3
Golfside Sustainable Villas with Picturesque Seaviews in Estepona This new project is locate…
$1,77M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Floor 2/2
Fantastic duplex penthouse with large roof terrace, stunning sea views and access to communi…
$581,912
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive premium villa with garden, private pool on roof terrace and amazing sea and mounta…
$843,752
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 452 m²
Number of floors 2
Extraordinary Villa with private  infinity pool and sea view in a premium area of the new go…
$1,64M
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 3
Scenic Views Apartments in a Privileged Location in Estepona Malaga The apartments are locat…
$1,10M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 364 m²
Wake up to uninterrupted Mediterranean views in frontline beach Estepona, where privacy, arc…
$4,01M
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 2
Mediterranean Homes with Community Pool in Estepona Spain Between the Mediterranean Sea and …
$855,825
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3 bedroom townthouse in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Ready to Move Townhouses in Estepona Costa del Sol with Exclusive Pools, Spa, Gym and Garden…
$553,799
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 508 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villas with Private Lifts in a Sought After Area of Estepona This new project is lo…
$3,93M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 364 m²
Townhouse with Direct Sea Access in Estepona Estepona is one of the Costa del Sol’s most sou…
$4,06M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Bel Air, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Bel Air, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
This brand new villa for sale in Los Flamingos, Benahavis combines modern style and comfort.…
$2,70M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Spectacular Seafront Luxury Detached Villa on The New Golden Mile! This brand-new luxury det…
$4,89M
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