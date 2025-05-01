Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Elx Elche
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Elx Elche, Spain

villas
14
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom house in lAltet, Spain
3 bedroom house
lAltet, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 374 m²
Luxurious 3-Bedroom Villa in Spain Welcome to your dream villa nestled in the heart of Sp…
$724,715
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Elx Elche, Spain

with Garage
with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go