Realting.com
Spain
Residential
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell
Villas
Villas for sale in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
69 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Villa Villa with terrace, with garage, with garden
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
461 m²
€1,40M
Recommend
Villa Villa with terrace, with garage, with garden
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
770 m²
€2,79M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with garden, with Pool
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
3
4
267 m²
About the project: a residential area located in the urbanization of Kumbra del Sol, consist…
€2,22M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with garden, with Pool
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
3
4
212 m²
About the project: a residential area located in the urbanization of Kumbra del Sol, consist…
€2,31M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with garden, with Pool
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
3
4
223 m²
About the project: a residential area located in the urbanization of Kumbra del Sol, consist…
€2,42M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with garden, with Pool
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
3
3
170 m²
About the project: a residential area located in the urbanization of Kumbra del Sol, consist…
€1,72M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, gym
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
3
5
770 m²
Luxury villa in Cumbres del Sol, Costa Blanca In the Cumbre del Sol Residential area, we cre…
€2,79M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with Fitted Wardrobes
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
3
4
740 m²
Villa in Cumbres del Sol, Benitachell, Costa Blanca The villa is distributed over three floo…
€2,42M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with utility room
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
3
4
569 m²
Luxury villa in Cumbres del Sol, Benitachell, Alicante The villa is distributed over three f…
€2,22M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
3
2
461 m²
The villa has a unique location between the two coastal cities of Calpe and Javea and is loc…
€1,40M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with garden, with Pool
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
3
4
181 m²
The villa has a unique location between the two coastal cities of Calpe and Javea and is loc…
€1,70M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
3
4
208 m²
The villa has a unique location between the two coastal cities of Calpe and Javea and is loc…
€2,46M
Recommend
Villa Villa with terrace, with garage, with alarm system
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
709 m²
Luxury villa in Cumbres del Sol, Costa Blanca The house has spectacular views of the sea. It…
€2,46M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
3
5
242 m²
Residencial Jazmines is located in the prestigious urbanization of Cumbre del Sol. It consis…
€2,87M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
4
5
277 m²
Residencial Jazmines is located in the prestigious urbanization of Cumbre del Sol. It consis…
€2,72M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with garage
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
3
4
267 m²
The complex is located in the prestigious urbanization of Kumbre del Sol. It consists of lar…
€1,91M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
6
7
404 m²
Residencial Jazmines is located in the prestigious urbanization of Cumbre del Sol. It consis…
€3,88M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
4
5
431 m²
Residencial Jazmines is located in the prestigious urbanization of Cumbre del Sol. It consis…
€5,18M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with garage
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
3
4
191 m²
A complex of individual villas with exclusive sea views. Several models of villas in a mode…
€1,87M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
3
5
189 m²
Residencial Jazmines is located in the prestigious urbanization of Cumbre del Sol. It consis…
€2,07M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with construction year: 2024, with air conditioning a/a F/c Centralizado
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
5
9
1 076 m²
Villa Marblau, luxury modern villa for sale in Cumbre del Sol, Benitachell (North Costa Blan…
€4,82M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
6
7
927 m²
Villa La Cala luxury modern villa for sale Residencial Jazmines Cumbre del Sol
€3,88M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
3
5
597 m²
Villa Marina luxury modern villa for sale Residencial Jazmines Cumbre del Sol
€2,80M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
3
3
350 m²
Villa Karma, modern villa for sale in Cumbre del Sol, Alicante. Exclusive residential, sea v…
€2,01M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
3
4
497 m²
Villa Brisa de Mar, luxury modern villa for sale in Cumbre del Sol, Benitachell (North Costa…
€1,91M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
3
4
442 m²
Villa Aqua, luxury modern villa for sale in Cumbre del Sol, Benitachell (North Costa Blanca,…
€1,87M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
3
3
406 m²
Villa Vigia , luxury modern villa for sale in Cumbre del Sol, Benitachell (North Costa Blanc…
€1,82M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
3
3
320 m²
Villa Indigo, modern luxury villa for sale in Cumbre del Sol, Alicante. With 3 bedrooms, 3 b…
€1,72M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
3
4
337 m²
Modern villa for sale with private pool in Cumbre del Sol, between Alicante and Valencia cit…
€1,70M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
3
3
327 m²
Villa Indigo, modern luxury villa for sale in Cumbre del Sol, Alicante. With 3 bedrooms, 3 b…
€1,40M
Recommend
