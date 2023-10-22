Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain

apartments
28
houses
75
103 properties total found
Villa Villa with terrace, with garage, with garden in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa Villa with terrace, with garage, with garden
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Area 770 m²
€2,79M
Villa Villa with terrace, with garage, with garden in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa Villa with terrace, with garage, with garden
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Area 461 m²
€1,40M
Apartment with terrace, with garage, with garden in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Apartment with terrace, with garage, with garden
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Area 100 m²
€398,000
Penthouse with terrace, with garage, with garden in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Penthouse with terrace, with garage, with garden
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Area 89 m²
€434,000
3 room apartment in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
3 room apartment
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 188 m²
NEW BUILD LUXURY VILLA IN CUMBRE DEL SOL To relax and get away from it all surrounded by in…
€2,09M
2 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 179 m²
Newly built apartments with modern architecture with two bedrooms and two bathrooms an open…
€303,735
6 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
6 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Rooms 6
Area 1 147 m²
Villa distributed on three levels the result of a unique and exclusive design with spacious…
€3,93M
4 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
4 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 1 084 m²
Exclusive property with independent and spacious spaces designed exclusively on a plot of 2…
€5,03M
4 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
4 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 783 m²
The most spectacular feature of this villa is its impressive living room with an open layou…
€2,75M
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 612 m²
A villa with modern architecture with open spaces lots of light and stunning sea views are …
€2,90M
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 183 m²
LUXURY MODERN VILLA FOR SALE AT CUMBRES DEL SOL On Residential Resort Cumbre del Sol is whe…
€1,94M
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with garden, with Pool in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with garden, with Pool
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 267 m²
About the project: a residential area located in the urbanization of Kumbra del Sol, consist…
€2,22M
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with garden, with Pool in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with garden, with Pool
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
About the project: a residential area located in the urbanization of Kumbra del Sol, consist…
€1,72M
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with garden, with Pool in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with garden, with Pool
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 223 m²
About the project: a residential area located in the urbanization of Kumbra del Sol, consist…
€2,42M
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with garden, with Pool in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with garden, with Pool
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 212 m²
About the project: a residential area located in the urbanization of Kumbra del Sol, consist…
€2,31M
2 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 76 m²
Array
€241,261
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, gym in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, gym
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 770 m²
Luxury villa in Cumbres del Sol, Costa Blanca In the Cumbre del Sol Residential area, we cre…
€2,79M
2 room house with swimming pool in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
2 room house with swimming pool
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 289 m²
Welcome to the residential complex located in the picturesque town of Benitachel, which is l…
€458,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with Fitted Wardrobes in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with Fitted Wardrobes
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 740 m²
Villa in Cumbres del Sol, Benitachell, Costa Blanca The villa is distributed over three floo…
€2,42M
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with utility room in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with utility room
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 569 m²
Luxury villa in Cumbres del Sol, Benitachell, Alicante The villa is distributed over three f…
€2,22M
Villa 3 room villa in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 461 m²
The villa has a unique location between the two coastal cities of Calpe and Javea and is loc…
€1,40M
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with garden, with Pool in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with garden, with Pool
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 181 m²
The villa has a unique location between the two coastal cities of Calpe and Javea and is loc…
€1,70M
Villa 3 room villa in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 208 m²
The villa has a unique location between the two coastal cities of Calpe and Javea and is loc…
€2,46M
Villa Villa with terrace, with garage, with alarm system in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa Villa with terrace, with garage, with alarm system
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Area 709 m²
Luxury villa in Cumbres del Sol, Costa Blanca The house has spectacular views of the sea. It…
€2,46M
Villa 3 room villa in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 242 m²
Residencial Jazmines is located in the prestigious urbanization of Cumbre del Sol. It consis…
€2,87M
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with garden in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with garden
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
The complex consists of modern apartments with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, a kitchen open in…
€398,000
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with garden in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with garden
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 109 m²
The complex consists of modern apartments with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, a kitchen open in…
€458,000
2 room apartment in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
2 room apartment
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Apartments in Cumbre del Sol, Costa Blanca New built apartments, with a modern architecture,…
€434,000
Villa 4 room villa in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 277 m²
Residencial Jazmines is located in the prestigious urbanization of Cumbre del Sol. It consis…
€2,72M
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with garage in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with garage
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 267 m²
The complex is located in the prestigious urbanization of Kumbre del Sol. It consists of lar…
€1,91M
