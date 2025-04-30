Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. el Baix Vinalopo
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Garage

Villas with garage for sale in el Baix Vinalopo, Spain

Santa Pola
6
Elx Elche
14
Villa Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
2/3 bedroom townhouses in Gran Alacant, Costa Blanca The American kitchen leads to the livin…
$310,779
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in la Marina, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
la Marina, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Villas for sale in El Pinet, Elche, Costa Blanca A private residential complex made up of 12…
$583,392
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in el Baix Vinalopo, Spain

with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go