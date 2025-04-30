Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Villas for sale in el Baix Vinalopo, Spain

Villa 3 bedrooms in la Marina, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
la Marina, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 211 m²
Villas for sale in El Pinet, Alicante Beach walking distance! It is a private residential co…
$689,166
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
3 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsPlot size: 375 m2.New Build.There is private pool, terrace, green z…
$455,595
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
2/3 bedroom townhouses in Gran Alacant, Costa Blanca The American kitchen leads to the livin…
$310,779
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 192 m²
Large luxury 4 beds detached villa near the beach in Gran Alacant. Modern-style 4 bedrooms &…
$497,754
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in la Marina, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
la Marina, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Villas for sale in El Pinet, Elche, Costa Blanca A private residential complex made up of 12…
$583,392
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
4 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 99 m2.Plot size: 375 m2.New Build.There is private pool, terra…
$404,612
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
3 beds semidetached villa near the beach & Alicante airport. Modern style semi-detached hous…
$398,828
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 169 m²
Luxury detached villas with 4 bedrooms in Gran Alacant . Is a modern design house, bright an…
$556,069
Leave a request

