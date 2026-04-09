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Cafe and Restaurants in Community of Madrid, Spain

Madrid
9
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9 properties total found
Restaurant 132 m² in Madrid, Spain
Restaurant 132 m²
Madrid, Spain
Area 132 m²
On sale commercial premises with a tenant in the heart of Madrid. The facility has a strateg…
$2,94M
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Restaurant 339 m² in Madrid, Spain
Restaurant 339 m²
Madrid, Spain
Area 339 m²
On sale commercial premises with a reliable tenant in the center of Madrid.The facility has …
$3,69M
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Restaurant 65 m² in Madrid, Spain
Restaurant 65 m²
Madrid, Spain
Area 65 m²
On sale commercial premises with a tenant in a respectable area of Madrid.Environment: dense…
$948,958
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Restaurant 102 m² in Madrid, Spain
Restaurant 102 m²
Madrid, Spain
Area 102 m²
Apartment with tenant for sale in the historic center of Madrid. The facility has a strategi…
$929,333
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Restaurant 581 m² in Madrid, Spain
Restaurant 581 m²
Madrid, Spain
Area 581 m²
On sale commercial premises with a reliable tenant in Madrid.Environment:dense residential a…
$6,18M
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Restaurant 92 m² in Madrid, Spain
Restaurant 92 m²
Madrid, Spain
Area 92 m²
On sale commercial premises with a reliable tenant in a residential and tourist area of the …
$2,04M
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Restaurant 295 m² in Madrid, Spain
Restaurant 295 m²
Madrid, Spain
Area 295 m²
Two-storey space for sale in a respectable area of Madrid.Environment: Nuevos Ministerios Ga…
$4,27M
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Restaurant 212 m² in Madrid, Spain
Restaurant 212 m²
Madrid, Spain
Area 212 m²
On sale corner room with a tenant in the center of Madrid.The property has a strategic locat…
$969,738
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Restaurant 1 049 m² in Madrid, Spain
Restaurant 1 049 m²
Madrid, Spain
Area 1 049 m²
On sale commercial premises with a tenant in a respectable area of Madrid.Environment: Place…
$3,55M
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