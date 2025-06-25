Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Comarca de la Costa Granadina
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Sea view

Beach Villas in Comarca de la Costa Granadina, Spain

Almunecar
4
Villa Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Almunecar, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Almunecar, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Stylish Villas with Panoramic Sea Views in La Herradura, Granada La Herradura is a charming,…
$1,61M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Almunecar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Almunecar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 292 m²
Number of floors 2
Sustainable Beachfront Villas with Infinity Views in Almuñecar This new development is situa…
$2,13M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Comarca de la Costa Granadina, Spain

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go