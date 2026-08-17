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Villas for sale in Comarca de la Costa Granadina, Spain

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Almunecar
3
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4 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Almunecar, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Almunecar, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 324 m²
Stylish Villas with Panoramic Sea Views in La Herradura, Granada La Herradura is a charming,…
$1,95M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in La Herradura, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
La Herradura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 191 m²
It is an exclusive residential complex combining avant-garde architecture with a unique natu…
$2,27M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Almunecar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Almunecar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 292 m²
Number of floors 2
Sustainable Beachfront Villas with Infinity Views in Almuñecar This new development is situa…
$2,13M
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Villa 5 bedrooms in Calahonda, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Calahonda, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
A large high quality built classic villa in excellent condition, located in a very quiet are…
$2,95M
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Properties features in Comarca de la Costa Granadina, Spain

with Garage
with Terrace
with Sea view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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