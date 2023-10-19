Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Comarca de la Costa Granadina
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Comarca de la Costa Granadina, Spain

3 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Velilla-Taramay, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Velilla-Taramay, Spain
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 262 m²
Number of floors 4
Spacious Villas with Private Pools in Almuñecar Granada Almuñecar is a benchmark on the Cost…
€1,85M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Velilla-Taramay, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Velilla-Taramay, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 279 m²
Number of floors 4
Spacious Villas with Private Pools in Almuñecar Granada Almuñecar is a benchmark on the Cost…
€1,25M
Villa 5 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace in Calahonda, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
Calahonda, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
A large high quality built classic villa in excellent condition, located in a very quiet are…
€2,95M

Properties features in Comarca de la Costa Granadina, Spain

