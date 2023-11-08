Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Comarca de la Costa Granadina

Residential properties for sale in Comarca de la Costa Granadina, Spain

Almunecar
7
8 properties total found
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in La Herradura, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
La Herradura, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 5
2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments and Penthouses in a Beachfront Compound in Almuñecar The resident…
€375,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in La Herradura, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
La Herradura, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 5
2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments and Penthouses in a Beachfront Compound in Almuñecar The resident…
€504,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in La Herradura, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
La Herradura, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 5
2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments and Penthouses in a Beachfront Compound in Almuñecar The resident…
€355,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in La Herradura, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
La Herradura, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 5
2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments and Penthouses in a Beachfront Compound in Almuñecar The resident…
€310,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Velilla-Taramay, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Velilla-Taramay, Spain
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 262 m²
Number of floors 4
Spacious Villas with Private Pools in Almuñecar Granada Almuñecar is a benchmark on the Cost…
€1,85M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Velilla-Taramay, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Velilla-Taramay, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 279 m²
Number of floors 4
Spacious Villas with Private Pools in Almuñecar Granada Almuñecar is a benchmark on the Cost…
€1,25M
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in La Herradura, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
La Herradura, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 248 m²
Properties with Private Pool and Private Garden in Almuñécar La Herradura La Herradura is pa…
€890,000
Villa 5 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace in Calahonda, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
Calahonda, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
A large high quality built classic villa in excellent condition, located in a very quiet are…
€2,95M

Property types in Comarca de la Costa Granadina

apartments
houses

Properties features in Comarca de la Costa Granadina, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir