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Residential properties for sale in Comarca de la Costa Granadina, Spain

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Almunecar
11
12 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Almunecar, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Almunecar, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 324 m²
Stylish Villas with Panoramic Sea Views in La Herradura, Granada La Herradura is a charming,…
$1,95M
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3 bedroom apartment in Velilla Taramay, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Velilla Taramay, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
The last phase of a privileged project located in one of the best areas of the Costa Tropica…
$489,300
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3 bedroom apartment in Velilla Taramay, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Velilla Taramay, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 113 m²
The last phase of a privileged project located in one of the best areas of the Costa Tropica…
$385,615
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Villa 3 bedrooms in La Herradura, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
La Herradura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 191 m²
It is an exclusive residential complex combining avant-garde architecture with a unique natu…
$2,27M
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2 bedroom apartment in Velilla Taramay, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Velilla Taramay, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 99 m²
The last phase of a privileged project located in one of the best areas of the Costa Tropica…
$368,140
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2 bedroom apartment in Almunecar, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Almunecar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 4
Cost Effective Seaview Apartments 250 m from the Beach in Almuñecar This new project is loca…
$401,868
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom townthouse in Almunecar, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Almunecar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 4
New Build Townhouses in a Sought After Beachside Location in Almuñecar This new project is s…
$489,545
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3 bedroom apartment in Almunecar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Almunecar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 4
Cost Effective Seaview Apartments 250 m from the Beach in Almuñecar This new project is loca…
$411,160
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Almunecar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Almunecar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 292 m²
Number of floors 2
Sustainable Beachfront Villas with Infinity Views in Almuñecar This new development is situa…
$2,13M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Calahonda, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Calahonda, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
A large high quality built classic villa in excellent condition, located in a very quiet are…
$2,95M
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3 bedroom apartment in Almunecar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Almunecar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN ALMUNECAR 22 New Build townhouses in Almuñecar, top quality finishe…
$307,610
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3 bedroom apartment in Almunecar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Almunecar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN ALMUNECAR 22 New Build townhouses in Almuñecar, top quality finishe…
$342,434
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Property types in Comarca de la Costa Granadina

apartments
houses

Properties features in Comarca de la Costa Granadina, Spain

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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