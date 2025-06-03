Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Catalonia
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex
  6. Sea view

Beach Duplexes for Sale in Catalonia, Spain

Barcelona
4
Duplex Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Duplex 6 bedrooms in Serrabrava, Spain
Duplex 6 bedrooms
Serrabrava, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 209 m²
Number of floors 2
FANTASTIC SEMI-DETACHED HOUSE WITH TOURIST LICENSE AND SEA VIEWS IN LLORET DE MAR  Welcom…
$561,738
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Catalonia, Spain

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go