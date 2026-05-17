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Penthouses for sale in la Plana Baixa, Spain

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4 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Moncofa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Moncofa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
New Build Apartments for Sale in Moncofa 350 Metres from the Beach with Premium Finishes …
$420,438
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Moncofa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Moncofa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
New Build Apartments for Sale in Moncofa 300 Metres from the Beach Prime Coastal Lo…
$448,468
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Moncofa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Moncofa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
New Build Beachfront Apartments for Sale in Moncofa with Sea Views Prime Coastal Lo…
$462,103
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AdriastarAdriastar
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Moncofa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Moncofa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
New Build Apartments for Sale in Moncofa 350 Metres from the Beach with Premium Finishes …
$385,402
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