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Mountain View Penthouses for Sale in Canary Islands, Spain

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Santa Cruz de Tenerife
17
Adeje
10
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6 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
2-bedroom penthouse in a new and modern residential development in Tijoco Bajo (Adeje), a qu…
$437,927
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Penthouse for sale in the modern and exclusive La Tejita residential complex, situated just …
$397,832
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Miraverde, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
We are pleased to offer for sale this luxurious 158 m² penthouse, located in the "castelia p…
$900,472
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Miraverde, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Located in the El Naranjal residential complex, in the sought-after area of El Madroñal (Cos…
$427,662
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 176 m²
Exclusive Penthouse with Private Pool – Corales Residences | Tenerife Located in one of the…
$2,76M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Discover this magnificent corner penthouse in the residential El Horno, located in Playa Par…
$626,505
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Properties features in Canary Islands, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
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