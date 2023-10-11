Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Campo de Gibraltar
  5. Townhouses

Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Campo de Gibraltar, Spain

San Roque
4
Townhouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room townhouse with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in San Roque, Spain
3 room townhouse with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
For sale this modern townhouse in La Finca de Sotogrande, a new development of townhouses wi…
€525,000

Properties features in Campo de Gibraltar, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir